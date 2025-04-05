11 Small Details You Missed In A Minecraft Movie

Contains spoilers for "A Minecraft Movie"

We've been worried about "A Minecraft Movie" for quite some time now. Early plans for some kind of project based on the hit video game were announced as far back as 2014, with both "Deadpool and Wolverine" director Shawn Levy and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-creator and star Rob McElhenney attached to direct at various points. But against all odds, the movie has finally hit the big screen with Jared Hess at the helm and, of course, Jack Black as Steve.

Fan reactions to the trailers for "A Minecraft Movie" were mixed, to put it mildly. Some thought the decision to make a live-action "Minecraft" film was a bizarre one, but there were those willing to give the project the benefit of the doubt, as it did appear to be pretty faithful to the game. And they were correct in that, as "A Minecraft Movie" is filled to the brim with references longtime fans will no doubt enjoy seeing. Such dedication could easily propel the film to become one of the highest grossing video game movies of all time, especially with early box office projections showing that it's off to a strong start.

Some of these references slap you right across the face, like the Orb of Dominance playing such a significant role. But others may have slipped by you, so in the interest of not seeming like a total noob in front of all of your "Minecraft" buddies, here are some small details you might have missed in "A Minecraft Movie."