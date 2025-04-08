Things Only Adults Notice In A Minecraft Movie

There's no doubt that "Minecraft" has legions of fans of all ages. That should be evident from the fact the film grossed $313 million globally in its first weekend in theaters. That's an impressive haul, especially considering how much fans derided the first "A Minecraft Movie" trailer, with some even calling it an "abomination." However, those early worries are a thing of the past now, and the numbers posted by the film make "A Second Minecraft Movie" feel all but certain to happen.

"A Minecraft Movie" clearly appeals to the franchise's young fanbase – there have been numerous reports of kids and teenagers applauding and hollering loudly during key scenes, like the chicken jockey scene. This isn't just another film; it's a cultural event for many who freak out anytime a character references something from the game, like "slime cube" or the "elytra." For the "Minecraft" uninitiated, that's a cube that helps you bounce further and some wings to fly, respectively.

Younger audience members likely had no problem pointing out all of the small details in "A Minecraft Movie" that relate to the game, but a lot of that stuff will have made no sense to the parents in the audience. Fortunately, the grown-ups who don't have time to play video games weren't completely left out, as there are many jokes and themes in the film aimed at them. Here are the things in "A Minecraft Movie" that only adults would notice.