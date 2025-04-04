Dumb Things We All Ignored In The Minecraft Movie

Contains spoilers for "A Minecraft Movie"

"Minecraft" is a massively popular video game, initially created in 2011 by problematic creator Markus "Notch" Persson before being sold to Microsoft. The game itself is a first-person crafting game, where you play as a blocky man (colloquially known as Steve, based on an off-hand joke by Persson), exploring an equally blocky, procedurally-generated world to mine elements and craft them into things like houses and weapons. There are also blocky animals to farm, shear, and eat, as well as blocky humanoid villagers to interact with. The game also boasts a day/night cycle where at night the player has to fight blocky monsters and creatures, including pig monsters, exploding Creepers, zombies, and Slenderman-inspired "Endermen."

Due to the game's immense popularity, it's no surprise that Hollywood would see dollar signs and attempt to adapt it into a film — despite the game's general lack of narrative. The movie itself, directed by Jared Hess, follows four humans from our world who get stuck in the Minecraft "Overworld," and need to team up with Steve (Jack Black) — who has been stuck there for years now — to get back home.

However, since the game has no narrative, the movie makes a lot of dumb choices in the process, and only confirms why we were worried about the "Minecraft" movie. Although it does not look like it will be one of 2025's biggest box office bombs as some predicted, here are the dumbest things we all ignored in "A Minecraft Movie."