Minecraft Fans Are Reacting To The First Trailer - And It's Not Good

Bringing beloved video game franchises to the screen is a difficult task for filmmakers. It's about finding a balance between honoring the source material while appealing to the tastes of moviegoers who might be unfamiliar with the games. That isn't always possible, and all of the poorly ranked video game movies on Rotten Tomatoes prove that they have a tendency to upset fans and critics alike. Unfortunately, 2025's "Minecraft" adaptation looks destined to join the list of blunders — that's if the early reactions are anything to go by.

Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, and Steve Carell, "A Minecraft Movie" boasts an all-star cast of beloved Hollywood superstars. However, the general consensus from fans after seeing the trailer is that the movie looks terrible. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Kriniois summed up the opinion of many gaming fans, writing, "Anyone could've guessed this but this is very clearly a movie worked on by people whose kids play 'Minecraft' and not by anybody who actually plays 'Minecraft.'"

In the filmmakers' defense, the trailer only offers a quick glimpse into what the movie entails, so the finished product might honor the spirit of the games. That said, there are several reasons why "Minecraft" fans can't get behind this project after seeing the trailer. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most interesting reactions.