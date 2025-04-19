How To Watch The Mission: Impossible Movies In Order

There isn't another action franchise quite like the "Mission: Impossible" movies. Sure, the movies are exciting, engaging, and leave behind a serious impact when the credits roll, but there's really one reason that so many of us flock to each new installment. Nowhere else can you see Tom Cruise perform the most dangerous "Mission: Impossible" stunts on-screen — stunts that always live up to the franchise's name. But even if Ethan Hunt wasn't constantly throwing himself from one death-defying experience into another, he'd still be an action hero well worth rooting for. If you have yet to truly commit yourself to the entire franchise, the question you may ask is, "What order should I watch these movies in?" Luckily, the answer is fairly straightforward.

It turns out that the best way to watch the "Mission: Impossible" movies is chronologically, by release order. Thankfully, there are no extra prequels or out-of-order sequels to this franchise. While the movie series was inspired by the original "Mission: Impossible" television series, the films are not related to that series at all, with one minor exception that we'll get to in a moment. However, you can rest easy knowing that you don't have to revisit the spy show unless you really want to. In this case, your best bet is to start with the first film and go from there. The order is as follows:

"Mission: Impossible" (1996)

"Mission: Impossible 2" (2000)

"Mission: Impossible III" (2006)

"Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" (2011)

"Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (2015)

"Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (2018)

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" (2023)

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (2025)

With this order in mind, let's jump into why "Mission: Impossible" is best viewed in the franchise's chronological/release order.