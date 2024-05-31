The Real Reason Jeremy Renner Left The Mission: Impossible Series

Fresh off the heels of his Oscar-nominated performances in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town," Jeremy Renner was expanding his horizons, taking on a slew of action roles. He joined Tom Cruise — Hollywood's last great action star — for "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" as the mysterious IMF agent William Brandt. Renner's character proved to be popular, returning for 2015's "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation." Since then, two sequels have debuted, but there's no trace of Brandt. While speaking with Collider, Renner explained that he left the Mission: Impossible franchise to focus on his family and other commitments.

"Yeah. I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them," the actor said. For a brief moment, it felt like Renner was going to become a fixture of the never-ending franchise. While he had nothing but positive things to say about Cruise and the series creatives, his decision to leave came because he had to focus on more important things. "We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It's all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then," he said.

Because the Mission: Impossible films are so intense and require tons of prep work, it makes sense that Renner stepped away from the franchise to be with his family. While he isn't in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" or "Dead Reckoning — Part One," it's not an impossible mission to imagine him stepping into Brandt's shoes once again.