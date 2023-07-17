Every Time Ethan Hunt Should've Died In The Mission Impossible Franchise

From its relatively humble beginnings in 1996, the "Mission: Impossible" movies have transformed into grand cinematic events, thanks — in part — to its star, Tom Cruise, who plays the leading man, Ethan Hunt. With his ability to execute daring stunts and redefine the boundaries of practical effects, Cruise captivates audiences and draws fans to theaters without fail.

Often when an actor portrays a role numerous times with great success, they run the risk of becoming forever associated with that character and being typecast in similar roles. However, in rare instances, larger-than-life actors embody their roles to such an extent that they overshadow the character itself. Vin Diesel's work in the "Fast and Furious" franchise and Cruise's portrayal of Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" series exemplify this phenomenon.

Given this, the characters played by these actors cannot simply meet their demise. These franchises rely heavily on their star actors, and their essence is deeply intertwined with the fabric of these films. Whenever studio executives have attempted to move on from these characters, they often find themselves humbled and compelled to reassess their decisions. Fortunately, the makers of the "Mission: Impossible" series have never fallen into this trap, and they've found ingenious ways to allow Ethan to repeatedly cheat death. Here are the numerous instances where Ethan Hunt probably should've died ... but we're glad he didn't.