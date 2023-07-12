"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" begins aboard a Russian submarine patrolling the Bering Sea. In the first couple of shots, we're introduced to both the Entity — at the time a seemingly innocuous AI housed in some sort of mainframe aboard the sub — and the two-part key that controls it. An attack from a hostile sub prompts the Russian crew to launch a torpedo of their own, but it all ends up being a ruse — there was no other sub. Every reading on the Russians' computers was a fabrication of the AI, which tricks the crew into destroying themselves.

All of that is pretty clear on the first watch, but lots of details are obfuscated. Why is the AI there to begin with? Why does it become aggressive and kill the Russians? Why does the sub captain trust his readings at all when he seems to know that the AI is unreliable?

As the story moves forward, we get a bit more context. The AI was apparently constructed by the United States and was, at some point, moved to the Russian sub to test its abilities. How and why exactly remain unclear by the time the credits roll. Perhaps it was stolen, or perhaps the Americans sneakily embedded the AI in the system to sabotage it. You'd think the Entity would be far too valuable to cast out into the Bering Sea, so this plan still doesn't make a lot of sense.

What is made clear by Denlinger (Cary Elwes) at the end of "Dead Reckoning Part One" is that the sub's destruction was a rogue action for the Entity. The U.S. never intended for it to actually attack the Russians.