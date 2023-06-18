Mission: Impossible 2 - The One Stunt Tom Cruise Begged Director John Woo To Do

Tom Cruise's much-publicized stunt of driving a motorcycle off a cliff in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" had fans losing their minds. Of course, the death-defying leap of faith — where he opens a parachute as he lets the cycle falls to the earth below — isn't the first time the adrenaline-fueled actor made director Christopher McQuarrie lose sleep. The "Dead Reckoning" stunt was preceded by a HALO jump in 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," and a stunt hanging outside a door of a cargo plane in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" in 2015.

Cruise obviously doesn't have a fear of heights, which director John Woo discovered firsthand at the helm of the 2000 blockbuster "Mission: Impossible II." In a 2022 interview with Letterboxd about his filmmaking career, Woo revealed the terror he felt as Cruise performed the film's marquee stunt to open the film.

"I think the most dangerous and scary moment was when we were shooting 'Mission: Impossible II,' and Tom Cruise climbed 2,000 feet up a cliff by himself," Woo recalled for the publication. "And he didn't allow me to use any stunt doubles to do it. He wanted to do all of the action by himself. It was insane!"