12 Best Shows Like From

"From" is part of that special brand of TV series that caters to a very specific kind of viewer: The folks who love nothing more than theorizing over a mindbending puzzle box built around a complicated iceberg of lore and in-depth worldbuilding. A trippy, genre-defying supernatural and psychological horror series about a town situated in a bizarre pocket of reality where monsters come out at night and no one can leave, "From" presents a world where the lines between dreams, storytelling, and reality seem irrevocably blurred.

As Sheriff Boyd (Harold Perrineau) struggles to keep the good people of Fromville alive, they are hit with a steady torrent of mysterious, horrifying, and often downright bizarre developments like reality-altering cicadas, the root cellar from hell, a possessed Polaroid camera, and trees containing notoriously unreliable portals. Even if clues can be found lurking in the background for fans clever enough to mine the series for its hidden secrets, each potential answer only seems to lead to more mysteries — and we love every second of it.

The subject of seemingly endless analysis on YouTube, Facebook, and Discord, the series has inspired the creation of many online fan communities who feel the vacancy between the end of one "From" season and the next. Fortunately, there are tons of great shows out there to fill the void in the meantime.