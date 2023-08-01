Every Back To The Future Reference In Netflix's Dark According To Reddit

Note: Spoilers for "Dark" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy abound from here on out

On January 26, 2018, a post titled "Back to the Future references" was made on the r/DarK subreddit by user u/Wesk89. The post, which was made back when only the first season of "Dark" had come out, pointed out several references to "Back to the Future" on the show — the first one of which echoes the fact that "Dark" takes after the films' emphasis on November 12 as a crucial date.

The poster noted that November 5, 1955, is the date to which Marty McFly originally travels in "Back to the Future," due to being the day on which Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) originally conceived of time travel by slipping on his toilet, hitting his head on the sink, and getting the idea for his flux capacitor. This is relevant when looking at "Dark," and almost certainly a deliberate reference, because November 5 is also an important date that recurs through the plots of the show's 1953, 1986, and 2019 timelines.

It is on November 5, 1953, that Erik Obendorf's (Paul Radom) body is transported right before being carried to the nuclear plant in Winden; November 5, 1986, is also the day to which Erik is originally transported from 2019, and the one on which Mikkel Nielsen (Daan Lennard Liebrenz) wakes up in the cave — all of which is concurrent with the discovery of Mads Nielsen's (Valentin Oppermann) body and the arrival of adult Jonas Kahnwald (Andreas Pietschmann) from the future on November 5, 2019.