The Ending Of From Season 2 Explained

The MGM+ series "From" has come to a shocking second-season conclusion and fans are now eagerly waiting for the third season to explain at least some of what happened. The show, created by John Griffin, executive produced by heavy hitters like "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo and "Fringe" writer Jeff Pinkner, and starring "Lost" alumni Harold Perrineau along with a stellar ensemble cast, is a nightmare vision of what happens to a group of random people thrown together in a town they can't escape from.

As the stakes get higher in Season 2, things get increasingly scary. The town these people share is preyed upon by things that look just like people, except they're definitely not because while they may look like normal humans, they can tear a person apart. That's scary enough, but Season 2 has given the people of the town additional frights, none more terrifying than the three people who become comatose after being attacked by cicadas that only they could see in the season's penultimate episode.

As Jade (David Alpay) declares in the finale, understanding what's happening in the town "[is] like opening a book and starting from the middle." Let's see if we can shed some light on the events of the finale and explain the ending of "From" Season 2.