What Are The Monsters In From? Every Rumor And Theory Explained

After three seasons of wading through an ever-rising tide of puzzle box mysteries, the MGM+ sci-fi series "From" finally gave viewers a major clue about the origins of the nightmare creatures terrorizing Fromville after dark. This revelation came through two pieces of dialogue in the Season 3 finale, "Revelations: Chapter Two."

The first big reveal comes through Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) moments after her nightmarish pregnancy pod is whisked away by the ubume doula. As Ellis (Corteon Moore) joins her in the root cellar to gratefully note that she's "okay," Fatima tells him she saw what the monsters did. "Those things that come out at night, I saw what they are. They sacrificed their children because it promised them that they would live forever." Smiley's (Jamie McGuire) rebirth from Fatima's prego-pod just as she's saying this while surrounded by all of his monster Fromily only serves to support Fatima's claim that the monsters cannot die — at least not permanently. Moments later, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) remembers that she and Jade (David Alpay) were in Fromville at the beginning and have returned many times trying to save their daughter, suggesting Fatima's vision is true.

In a place where spirits and voices mislead human inhabitants, there's no guarantee any vision should be taken at face value. But even if there's something to Fatima's claim that the monsters were humans who sacrificed their kids for eternal life, the full truth behind these creatures is still up for speculation — leaving room for some pretty fascinating fan theories.