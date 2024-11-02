Outer Range: Amazon Prime's Strange Sci-Fi Western, Explained

As Royal and Autumn battle one another, the latter recruits Wayne's son Billy (Noah Reid) to her cause. Billy ingests some of the black dust that comes from the hole, which gives him strange visions of the future. And he's not the only one; Royal's contact with the material gives him a vision of the future as well, specifically, his death in his wife Cecilia's (Lili Taylor) arms. The way Autumn explains the black dust is that it's a physical manifestation of time itself. When properly manipulated, one can control the past and the future.

But Royal already knows what the hole can do. Not only had he been pushed by Autumn into the hole, sending him to the near future at the beginning of the series, but he himself was already a time traveler beforehand. As Perry struggles to pay for his crimes, Royal reveals that he was born in the classic Western time period of the late 1800s and, after accidentally killing his own father, ended up traveling through time and was raised by the Abbotts. Realizing that time travel is what he needs to escape the law, Perry jumps into the hole, and it closes, seemingly vanishing forever.

It doesn't stay closed for too long, though, as Billy Tillerson's brother, Luke (Shaun Sipos), manages to open it again on his own, and Sheriff Joy Hawk (Tamara Podemski) finds herself accidentally traveling back to the very past that Royal came from. But perhaps the biggest revelation of the Season 1 finale, "The West," is that Autumn is actually an older version of Royal's granddaughter/Perry's daughter Amy (Olive Elise Abercrombie), who has no memory of her childhood. Feeling compassion for her, Royal brings her home, hoping to rebuild his fractured family.