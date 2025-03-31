Why Jason Statham's A Working Man Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

In 2025, Hollywood finds itself at a crossroads. In the past, certain things seemed like surefire hits. Just look at 2019 when Disney had a massive amount of success with its live-action remakes of beloved animated properties — "Aladdin" and "The Lion King." Both of those ended up making over $1 billion each. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe was at the top of its game, with all of its 2019 movies — "Captain Marvel," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" — all pulling in over $1 billion globally. In the case of "Endgame," it was briefly the highest grossing movie ever before "Avatar" reclaimed the title.

Now, things are different. The live-action "Snow White" has bombed at the box office, and Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" has underperformed significantly, currently standing at just over $400 million worldwide. Part of this is simply due to many blockbusters having exorbitant budgets, meaning they have to make huge amounts of money just to break even. These kinds of duds may be making executives reconsider their priorities, and the answer may just lie in more material like "A Working Man," starring Jason Statham.

"A Working Man" is an R-rated action flick where Statham plays a man who comes out of retirement to save a girl kidnapped by human traffickers. It's a set-up we've seen before, but clearly, it still works, as it came in at number one at the box office. It's not going to make $1 billion, but its success may show how the answer lies in mid-budget films that can more easily turn solid profits.