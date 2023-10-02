Why Warner Bros. Reportedly Regrets Releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut

After years of fan outcry for Warner Bros. to release it, the studio finally gave in and made "Zack Snyder's Justice League," aka the Snyder Cut, a reality in 2021. The four-hour superhero epic debuted on HBO Max — now known simply as Max — in March of that year, and was met with a wide array of responses. Some critiqued it for elements such as its massive runtime, penchant for slow-motion sequences, and overly gritty nature, while others offered praise. Plenty of viewers enjoyed the added scenes, character beats, and side stories that were missing from the 2017 cut of the feature. Not to mention, many were just happy to see the project come to fruition.

As it turns out, though, in hindsight, the minds at Warner Bros. reportedly don't feel too great about the decision to release the fabled Snyder Cut. According to a report from Variety, studio insiders apparently expressed the belief that the film should've never been released. After its arrival, the film did little to get the studio on the good side of the devoted Snyderverse DC fans — the ones who campaigned so incredibly hard to see the movie completed and released. Rather, these studio insiders believe it only made fans more critical of the fact that the studio is no longer collaborating with Snyder.

And as if the release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" wasn't enough to power the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement, the director has also shared his plans for the "Justice League" sequels that fans will likely never see.