Invincible: One Character Is Stronger Than Omni-Man And (Almost) Everyone Else

"Invincible" has never lacked for characters who display a truly terrifying level of strength. From Omni-Man's (JK Simmons) gruesome murder of an entire superhero team in the series premiere to the thousands of civilians that he killed in the Season 1 finale, it's clear that violence is a very real part of the series and that it matters when it occurs.

However, it wasn't just Omni-Man who showed off his horrifically violent tendencies in the first season of "Invincible." In Season 1, Episode 5 ("That Actually Hurt"), Mark (Steven Yeun) and The Guardians of the Globe go up against a villainous team led by Battle Beast (Michael Dorn). As a result of this clash, Mark has his guts smashed out by the powerful foe and is once again teased about the inaccuracy of his moniker.

Given the violence and brutality of his attack on one of the show's strongest characters, some fans might be wondering where Battle Beast fits in the overall power ranking of "Invincible." On Quora, a fan asked whether even Omni-Man would stand a chance against Battle Beast, and the consensus seemed to suggest otherwise. "Battle Beast fought Thragg for days after disemboweling himself," reads the top comment. "Thragg pummeled Omni-Man like silly putty. Battle Beast would obliterate Omni-Man with a casual effort."