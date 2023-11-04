Invincible: One Character Is Stronger Than Omni-Man And (Almost) Everyone Else
"Invincible" has never lacked for characters who display a truly terrifying level of strength. From Omni-Man's (JK Simmons) gruesome murder of an entire superhero team in the series premiere to the thousands of civilians that he killed in the Season 1 finale, it's clear that violence is a very real part of the series and that it matters when it occurs.
However, it wasn't just Omni-Man who showed off his horrifically violent tendencies in the first season of "Invincible." In Season 1, Episode 5 ("That Actually Hurt"), Mark (Steven Yeun) and The Guardians of the Globe go up against a villainous team led by Battle Beast (Michael Dorn). As a result of this clash, Mark has his guts smashed out by the powerful foe and is once again teased about the inaccuracy of his moniker.
Given the violence and brutality of his attack on one of the show's strongest characters, some fans might be wondering where Battle Beast fits in the overall power ranking of "Invincible." On Quora, a fan asked whether even Omni-Man would stand a chance against Battle Beast, and the consensus seemed to suggest otherwise. "Battle Beast fought Thragg for days after disemboweling himself," reads the top comment. "Thragg pummeled Omni-Man like silly putty. Battle Beast would obliterate Omni-Man with a casual effort."
Battle Beast is clearly a force to be reckoned with
Of course, this statement goes into comic book territory, considering the show's audience hasn't yet been properly introduced to Thragg, the leader of the Viltrumite empire, in Amazon Prime's "Invincible" adaptation. Still, fans backed the assessment in a thread on the r/Invincible subreddit.
In fact, even with the caveat of only having seen his Season 1 strength, most fans seemed to think that Battle Beast would have the edge over not just Omni-Man but the deceased members that originally comprised The Guardians of the Globe. "Can't say why since it's BB's feat in the comics, but I'm 100% confident Battle Beast takes the win here," revealed u/Xignum in the top comment. "Without comic in consideration?" added u/X-Wigh1T4. "A coordinated GotG and Omni-man would equal him to 60/40 in his favor at best for them."
With these assertions in mind, it seems like Battle Beast is easily considered by fans to be among the top characters in "Invincible" in terms of raw strength. When viewers will experience the horror of his raw power again in the series, however, remains to be seen. Still, considering his brief but memorable introduction, we can safely assume that he will be back to wreak more havoc at some point down the line.