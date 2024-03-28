Who Voices Anissa In Invincible Season 2 Part 2?
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 7 — "I'm Not Going Anywhere" and the "Invincible" comic book series
An all-new threat to the world of "Invincible" just dropped in on Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) this week with the arrival of vicious Viltrumite Anissa (Shantel VanSanten). Working for an empire dominated by men with intense facial hair, she's without question the most ferocious female we've come across so far, grabbing Mark's attention by the throat (well, Zazie Beetz's Amber's, to be specific) in "I'm Not Going Anywhere."
The star bringing this nightmare to the screen is no stranger to superpowered heroes or villains, either. Early in her career, VanSanten got mixed up in teen drama with CW's iconic "One Tree Hill." She then got caught by Death in "The Final Destination." Later on, she appeared as Patty Spivot in the "The Flash" Season 2 and also starred in another Amazon staple, "The Boys," as Becca Butcher, the former flame to Karl Urban's raincoat-wearing whistleblower on so-called heroes, Billy Butcher. This is until her on-screen son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), shoots her with his laser vision at the end of "The Boys" Season 2. Kids today, right?
In the adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker's beloved comic book series, VanSanten will be going full-blown baddie, and the timing of her arrival may have just confirmed how prominent a part she'll be playing in the next season in the way hard-core fans have been fearing.
Anissa's late arrival this season teases a terrifying Viltrum presence in Season 3
Just like the mid-season break hinted at the looming plans of the Viltrum Empire, Anissa's arrival confirms the feared beat in Robert Kirkman's original story is just around the corner. Anissa's arrival, as teased in the "Invincible" Season 2 Part 2 trailer, foreshadows the comics' most disturbing storyline: The newest Viltrumite on the scene eventually sexually assaults Mark out of wanting to bear a child with as pure Viltrumite blood as possible. It's a genuinely harrowing thread in Kirkman's massive story that fans felt was placed more for shock value than anything. Now, due to her arrival late in the game of Season 2, there's every possibility the appalling event might be occur during Season 3.
With Shantel VanSanten's villainous alter ego making an appearance, it also foreshadows other monstrous members of the Viltrum Empire dropping in to cause trouble. Uninitiated "Invincible" fans who have avoided picking up the comic book series still have yet to cross paths with the seasoned soldier of doom, Conquest, as well as one of its most prominent antagonists, General Thragg, who is easily in the running for being the strongest Viltrumite on "Invincible." We'll see if Mark encounters anyone on this guest list from hell when the final episode of "Invincible" Season 2 arrives next week.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).