Who Voices Anissa In Invincible Season 2 Part 2?

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 7 — "I'm Not Going Anywhere" and the "Invincible" comic book series

An all-new threat to the world of "Invincible" just dropped in on Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) this week with the arrival of vicious Viltrumite Anissa (Shantel VanSanten). Working for an empire dominated by men with intense facial hair, she's without question the most ferocious female we've come across so far, grabbing Mark's attention by the throat (well, Zazie Beetz's Amber's, to be specific) in "I'm Not Going Anywhere."

The star bringing this nightmare to the screen is no stranger to superpowered heroes or villains, either. Early in her career, VanSanten got mixed up in teen drama with CW's iconic "One Tree Hill." She then got caught by Death in "The Final Destination." Later on, she appeared as Patty Spivot in the "The Flash" Season 2 and also starred in another Amazon staple, "The Boys," as Becca Butcher, the former flame to Karl Urban's raincoat-wearing whistleblower on so-called heroes, Billy Butcher. This is until her on-screen son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), shoots her with his laser vision at the end of "The Boys" Season 2. Kids today, right?

In the adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker's beloved comic book series, VanSanten will be going full-blown baddie, and the timing of her arrival may have just confirmed how prominent a part she'll be playing in the next season in the way hard-core fans have been fearing.