Invincible: Where Does Omni-Man Go After Leaving Earth?

This article contains spoilers for Invincible.

The first season of "Invincible" is full of shocking moments. From Omni-Man (JK Simmons) viciously murdering the Guardians of the Globe to Mark (Steven Yeun) having his stomach smashed open by Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), it was clear early on that this was not a kid-friendly animated series. However, the final moments of Season 1 take the brutality to a whole new level.

As Omni-Man nearly beats the titular character to death after murdering hundreds of civilians, something changes in him at the last second. This change causes Omni-Man to leave Earth behind and, as of this point in Season 2, we still haven't seen him again. Still, with Amazon Prime already having confirmed he will return in Season 2 of "Invincible," fans might be wondering where Omni-Man has been.

Well, it turns out that he went to another alien planet, Thraxa, in hopes of conquering it in place of Earth. However, the changes to Omni-Man from Mark's words have stuck, and he's not able to go through with it. Furthermore, he's been softened enough to have another child with his new love, Andressa, and asks Mark to help him stave off the oncoming Vultrumite invasion of Thraxa.