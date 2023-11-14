Invincible: Where Does Omni-Man Go After Leaving Earth?
This article contains spoilers for Invincible.
The first season of "Invincible" is full of shocking moments. From Omni-Man (JK Simmons) viciously murdering the Guardians of the Globe to Mark (Steven Yeun) having his stomach smashed open by Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), it was clear early on that this was not a kid-friendly animated series. However, the final moments of Season 1 take the brutality to a whole new level.
As Omni-Man nearly beats the titular character to death after murdering hundreds of civilians, something changes in him at the last second. This change causes Omni-Man to leave Earth behind and, as of this point in Season 2, we still haven't seen him again. Still, with Amazon Prime already having confirmed he will return in Season 2 of "Invincible," fans might be wondering where Omni-Man has been.
Well, it turns out that he went to another alien planet, Thraxa, in hopes of conquering it in place of Earth. However, the changes to Omni-Man from Mark's words have stuck, and he's not able to go through with it. Furthermore, he's been softened enough to have another child with his new love, Andressa, and asks Mark to help him stave off the oncoming Vultrumite invasion of Thraxa.
Omni-Man is torn between love and duty in Invincible
With Omni-Man going rogue and Invincible and his father once again on the same side against the Viltrumites, the dynamics of the story change in a few key ways. Firstly, like with Negan in another Robert Kirkman story, "The Walking Dead," the process of redeeming a seemingly unredeemable character begins, and even more pivotally, Mark is introduced to his half-brother, Oliver Grayson.
Furthermore, Oliver has also motivated Omni-Man to resist the Viltrumites on Thraxa, as he is born with a mild birth defect. Knowing that this will cause Oliver to be killed makes Omni-Man want to fight back against the residents of his home world even more. Eventually sees Oliver and Mark as allies, as well, due to how quickly his younger brother grows.
Though Omni-Man eventually loses the fight to the Viltrumites and is taken back to his homeworld to stand trial, his actions do leave a lingering effect on Mark. Furthermore, a small plot element from earlier in the story becomes central to "Invincible" once again when Omni-Man tells Mark to read his books as he is being taken away. Fans who want to know what kind of message Nolan Grayson has hidden in his books, however, will either have to keep watching or start reading the source material.