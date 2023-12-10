Who Is Invincible's Strongest Viltrumite? It's Complicated

Several characters in "Invincible" could rank among the strongest comic book characters ever — all of whom are part of the alien conqueror race, the Viltrumites. Omni-Man begins the series as the most powerful being on Earth, killing the Guardians of the Globe easily before turning on his son, Mark Grayson. Meanwhile, Invincible himself is no slouch in the strength department — throughout "Invincible," he progressively gets stronger as he comes into his extraordinary powers. However, one person sits atop the list of the strongest Viltrumites during most of the comic: Thragg.

Grand Regent Thragg first appears in "Invincible Returns" #1 (by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, FCO Plascensia, and Rus Wooton) as the ruler of the Viltrumite Empire. Thragg fights for the survival of the Viltrumites via deadly means, putting him at odds with Invincible and several other heroes on Earth. During his earliest appearances, Invincible tries to fight Thragg, but even his powerful blows don't make a small dent in him. He seems invulnerable, even to the most potent attackers. Later, when the Viltrumites learn Thragg doesn't belong on the throne, he nearly takes down Omni-Man in a battle before being exiled by his own kind. Upon his return to try to stop the Viltrumites, Thragg kills the powerhouse Battle Beast, Oliver Grayson, and later kills Omni-Man. In his last stand, Thragg nearly kills Invincible, but in an intense final battle, Mark kills him (while nearly dying himself), with his body getting engulfed by the sun.

Thragg is the strongest Viltrumite in "Invincible." However, the comic leaves the door open for a different character to take his place.