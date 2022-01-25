Disney Is Taking Peter Dinklage's Snow White Criticism To Heart

Lately, Disney has been remaking some of its classic animated features into live-action films. After "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," and "Mulan" all received the remake treatment, the next film in the pipeline is a reimagining of 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

The project has been in development for at least three years. Although it still doesn't have a release date, most of the top talent is attached. Snow White will be played by "West Side Story's" Rachel Zegler. Director Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man," "The Amazing Spider-Man 2") is at the helm. Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson ("The Girl on the Train") is penning the screenplay.

Few other details about the film are available. Even so, one big-name actor has already made it clear that he's not a fan of the project: Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. In an interview with Marc Maron on the "WTF" podcast, which went live on Monday, January 23, 2022, Dinklage shared his thoughts about the project:

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' Dinklage said. "Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f—— backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f— are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough."

Two days later, Disney responded to Dinklage's remarks. Here's what the House of Mouse said.