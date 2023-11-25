How Much Disney's Snow White Box Office Needs To Make Just To Break Even

Unfortunately for Disney, it will take much more than a smile and a song to make 2025's "Snow White" a lucrative endeavor. The upcoming live-action remake of the studio's inaugural animated feature, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," has experienced rough bumps on its way to the big screen, which upped its production costs by quite a bit.

A financial report released by Forbes revealed that "Snow White" has a production budget of $209.3 million. The massive cost is attributed to several delays brought on by unfortunate occurrences such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a fire at London's Pinewood Studios, where filming primarily took place. Shooting in the United Kingdom allowed the team to take advantage of the tax relief policy, granting them a 25% reimbursement of any money spent. As a result, Disney will recoup $41.1 million, making its net costs come out to $168.2 million.

However, theaters have to be pretty packed for Disney to turn a profit. This is due to rental fees that studios pay movie theaters for playing their films. While percentages vary depending on territory, box office gross, and written agreements, it's common for theaters to take roughly 50% of box office earnings. With this in mind, "Snow White" must bring in $336.4 million to break even on its baseline expenses alone. This doesn't include added spending brought on by the post-production and visual effects work, as well as further marketing costs. But while past Disney live-action remakes were practically gift-wrapped for such success, "Snow White" might be humming a different tune.