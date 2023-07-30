Jackass' Wee Man Doesn't Agree With Disney's Snow White Live Action Remake

During the TMZ interview, Jason Acuña agreed with Peter Dinklage's stance about the casting of dwarf actors because it typecasts people with dwarfism. "It totally does ... it's not affecting me, personally," the "Jackass" star said. "That's why I didn't speak out about it [previously]. That's why I'm surprised TMZ is coming to me with this — it's awesome, though, I love TMZ — but I do think this is 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.'"

Still, Acuña added, the casting of anybody but dwarf actors in the "Snow White" movie simply doesn't make sense within the framework of the story. "Why are you hiring Snow White and the Seven Average People? If that's what want to do then I guess they're going to have a lot of people angry at them," Acuña told the outlet.

To avoid additional blowback, Acuña said he has a simple solution for Disney. "If they want to make it right, they need to re-do the movie and they recast, and they get Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ... sometimes you have to lose," he said. "They lost it, then, and now they gotta come back better. Make it better, Disney."

Acuña also touched on the casting of Hugh Grant playing an Oompa Loompa in the upcoming "Wonka" movie. Recalling for the outlet a recent conversation with a friend, he said, "What we were discussing, the other day, too, is the 'Wonka' movie and now Hugh Grant is now playing an Oompa Loompa? So, I guess, Hugh Grant, you're now identifying as a little person. Ha! Interesting. Wow."