Kids' Movies That Got Pulled From Streaming

The modern age of streaming entertainment is full of amusing little oddities, like when "Suits" broke a major streaming record out of nowhere in 2023 — four years after the series ended. In this Wild West terrain, though, some troublesome norms have cropped up as well. For one thing, artists and consumers alike have complained about vital communal experiences that have gone missing thanks to streaming our entertainment on Netflix and other platforms. In other words, as entertainment consumption has transformed, our new reality has lost some of the glorious virtues of the past.

More pressingly, though, is that audiences don't actually own any of the movies they watch on Max, Netflix, Disney+, or other streaming platforms. These titles can be taken away at any time by the big conglomerate owners, which is especially a problem when it comes to motion pictures made exclusively for said streamers. These projects are often unavailable on physical media or other platforms. In other words, when Paramount+ or Disney+, among other services, removes these original films from their libraries, they're gone.

This brutal aspect of Hollywood's new reality hit the following 11 kids' movies that were once the pride and joy of major streaming services, only to vanish once they got pulled from the platforms. A variety of factors went into why these titles were removed, and the type of afterlife these titles have experienced after being plucked from their small-screen homes is equally eclectic. The fate of all of these features, though, epitomizes the precariousness of a still-new entertainment landscape often seen as just shiny and virtuous.