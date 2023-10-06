Suits Just Broke A Major Streaming Record Held By A Surprising Netflix Series

These days, Netflix is mainly known for its original TV shows and movies. However, when the streaming platform was getting off the ground, it was a service that could introduce properties to a whole new audience. Now, the platform has helped another show reach a new audience with the monumental success of "Suits."

The legal drama ran on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, but ever since it arrived on Netflix in June 2023, people have been eating it up. "Suits" is also available on Peacock and Prime Video, but Netflix is where it's taken off. In fact, "Suits" just broke a Nielsen record, according to Deadline. Based on Nielsen streaming data, "Suits" has held the top spot for 12 weeks, surpassing Netflix's "Ozark" in terms of most first-place finishes overall. It's even more impressive considering "Ozark" held the top spot at various points across its four-season run, whereas "Suits" beat it within the 12 weeks since it arrived on the streaming service.

Granted, "Suits" does have some advantages in its favor. With nine seasons at its disposal, there are simply more minutes for people to watch compared to the lower episode counts of some other series in the Top 10. Additionally, data is pulled from every streamer, so Nielsen considers data from both Netflix and Peacock, meaning more people in total can find it. Still, it's a testament to how there aren't shows like "Suits" anymore, and every streamer could learn a lesson on offering higher episode counts and not canceling every show after two seasons.