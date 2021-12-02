The Experience You Didn't Know You Were Losing By Streaming Movies

The advent of streaming movies and TV has given audiences more entertainment choices than ever. All of that choice is nice, but the streaming experience is still far from perfect — especially when it comes to audio.

We've all had the experience of streaming a movie and having to constantly adjust the volume depending on what's happening. When two people are talking, you have to turn it up so you can hear them. When there's a gunfight, a car chase, or a musical interlude, you have to turn it down to avoid rupturing your ear drums. Often, watching a movie via streaming means having to ride the volume button the entire time. That's probably not what the filmmakers intended.

If you've ever suspected that the audio for streaming movies just isn't the same as it is for the theatrical version, you're not alone. Recently, Ben Pearson of SlashFilm spoke to several professional sound mixers and designers, and they agreed that when it comes to home streaming and audio, something gets lost in translation. There are many reasons why movie audio can get wonky, but here are the two biggest factors specific to streaming.