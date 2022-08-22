Owen Wilson And Secret Headquarters Directors On How Young Cast Shaped The Film's Pop Culture References - Exclusive

If you pay attention during "Secret Headquarters," you might notice pop culture references like Han Solo, Hermione Granger, and even Britney Spears. At the mention of these particular references, Rel Schulman joked, "Now maybe we need to read the classics again and improve our references. No — we all love pop culture."

But as it turns out, the young cast members helped craft some of these moments. Schulman added, "When you make a movie with 13-year-olds who are so in the middle of it, you have a really tight feedback loop where they check us on pop culture references that either feel stale or ... Sometimes we'd say [something], and they'd be like, 'We don't know who that is.'"

Henry Joost agreed that this happened "often," while Owen Wilson added, "[There were the] new words that they had." Schulman confirmed that "a lot of them came from the kids."

Wilson noted that listening to the kids was more important than just for learning new slang. "[That] is a good message for parents. Listen to the kids," he said.

That was Joost's takeaway, too. He said, "That actually kind of is the message of the movie: Listen to your kids." People tend to discount kids, but oftentimes, they're the most observant people in the room — and their view of the world is often a refreshing one.