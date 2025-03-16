The Curse Of Oak Island Cast Guide: The Key Players & Their Roles Explained

For 12-plus seasons, the History program "The Curse of Oak Island" has shared the story behind a Nova Scotia treasure hunt that goes back more than 230 years. As legend has it, in 1795, three teenaged boys noticed a strange depression in the ground while exploring a small island just off the coast. The curious trio began to dig, and about 10 feet down they came across a platform of oak logs. After pulling up the logs and continuing to dig, they came upon more platforms at each 10-foot interval.

They also reportedly unearthed a rectangular stone with a coded message on it, but the tunnel flooded with seawater at about 90 feet and they gave up. In the decades since, the island has attracted interest from dozens of curious entrepreneurs, including a young Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who backed the Old Gold Salvage and Wrecking Company's efforts to find the treasure in 1909.

The series began in 2014 and is now one of History's most popular programs, although some viewers think the show is less than honest. Five members of the "Oak Island" cast have died since the series began, but the current group is soldiering on despite the island's many dangers. Here are the important people you'll see on "The Curse of Oak Island."