The Curse Of Oak Island's Controversial 'Hoax' Theory, Explained

The question for fans of "The Curse of Oak Island" has long been where the Lagina brothers' treasure hunt lands on the channel's vast sliding scale between entertainment and reality. Though the actual science and discovery seen on the show appear at face value to be perfectly plausible, they're mixed in with mysteries, conspiracy theories, and the specter of a deadly history that some may feel borders on pure dramatization. Numerous online publications have dismissed the series –- which entered its 11th season on November 7 — as an out-and-out bad-faith hoax in the same vein (allegedly) as "Alone" and "Bigfoot Captured."

The History Channel (owned and operated by A+E) has broadcast a wide range of series over the years, each varying in terms of how much "history" they actually contain. Some examine the lives of "Ice Road Truckers" while others document the purported "existence" of ancient aliens and the supposed survival and flight of Adolf Hitler after World War II (even though all credible sources point toward the reviled fascist dying in April 1945).

However, the truth of the legitimacy behind "The Curse of Oak Island" is probably significantly more nuanced.