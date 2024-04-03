Who Is Laird Niven: The Curse Of Oak Island's Expert Archaeologist Explained

Over the years, "The Curse of Oak Island" has featured all sorts of experts who have played varyingly visible roles in the quest of partial island owners Marty and Rick Lagina to find the Oak Island treasures. One of them is archaeologist Laird Niven, who first becomes a recurring presence on the reality series during Season 4. Since then, Niven's role has increased in prominence to the point that he's almost guaranteed to show up on any given episode of the later seasons. But who, exactly, is he?

For a casual viewer, it may be hard to gauge Niven's expertise and just how prominent he is in his field, especially since "The Curse of Oak Island" and the adjacent "The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down" are his only screen credits. However, Niven has been conducting his business for quite a while in Nova Scotia's archaeological circles.

Starting in 1993, he led a series of archaeological surveys in Birchtown — an area that was, in the aftermath of the American Revolution, the world's largest non-African community of free Black people. He worked on the Birchtown digs for nearly a decade, often working in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Museum, unearthing a great many constructions and artifacts from the area's history. His other work includes early-2010s digs in Halifax, where his team again discovered remnants of old buildings.