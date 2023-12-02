The Truth Of The Curse Of Oak Island No One Seems To Talk About
"There is something down there," teased a 1965 issue of Reader's Digest. "But for 170 years no one has been able to solve the riddle of how to get at it."
Almost 60 years after it was published, this article is framed in Rick and Marty Lagina's war room on Oak Island. For nearly 10 years, viewers around the world have tuned into the History Channel to watch the brothers — now 71 and 68, respectively — live out a modern treasure hunting epic they dreamed of as boys in "The Curse of Oak Island."
As they continue their hunt for buried treasure, we've dug into the depths of the "Oak Island" lore to unearth pieces of the legend that may have been lost over the years. Now in Season 11, the reality series has been dismissed by some as a cynical hoax and the documentation of a colossal fool's errand. But for Rick and Marty, every step of the journey is as real and meaningful as the feeling of adventure sparked by a chance encounter with a magazine article six decades in the past.
The Curse of Oak Island was once the highest rated show on the History Channel
The story of the Oak Island money pit (the so-called shaft of treasure said to be dug and abandoned somewhere in the area) has not only captured the imagination of '60s kids like the Lagina brothers, but modern-day viewers across the country as well. In fact, so many people have tuned in to witness the tale of the world's last great treasure hunts, that "The Curse of Oak Island" was at one point the highest rated show on the History Channel in terms of weekly viewership.
Season 4 — which aired in the early months of 2017 — contained some of the most-watched episodes of the series, including Episode 14, "Sticks and Stones." Premiering in mid-February, this installment of the Laginas' adventure was the biggest program to air that night and was watched more than "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," news programs like "Hannity" and "Anderson Cooper 360," and even "WWE Smackdown!." As of May 2023, the series continued to see viewership well above 2 million every week — sometimes approaching 3 million.
The TV show slows down the search for the treasure
Though some may think that the Lagina brothers are only able to search for the Oak Island money pits because of the History Channel's backing, having to simultaneously produce a television show while hunting for treasure has proven to be extra difficult. As Marty Lagina told Reality Blurred in a 2017 interview, hunting while making "The Curse of Oak Island" "slows down the exploration effort." He added that though he and his brother set the daily agenda, whatever they choose to work toward "takes a lot longer to do because of the setup of the cameras."
Rick Lagina shared a similar sentiment two years earlier to the Northern Michigan magazine MyNorth.com — though he expressed a different attitude about the slower pace. "There's no doubt that we would move faster without the filming," he said. "But it's all a balance. We wanted to tell the story to a wider audience and the History Channel is the proper venue for that — and [the production company] Prometheus Entertainment has done such an amazing job captivating a large audience."
There have been five deaths since the start of the series
Arguably the justification for its arresting title, part of "The Curse of Oak Island" is that — according to the island's deadly history — one more soul will have to be lost before the money pit can be found (in order to meet a victim total of seven, as legend dictates). Curses and legends, fickle as they are specific, may have requirements for a death to "count" — but it's worth noting that, just within the confines of making the series, five people associated with the show have sadly passed away.
In 2016, Fred Nolan (one of the original Oak Island treasure hunters) died at the age of 88 years old. The following year, Joyce McGinnis (a descendant of Oak Island historical figure Daniel McGinnis) and Drake Tester (the teenage son of series cast member and Marty Lagina's business partner, Craig Tester) both passed away as well. Zena Halpern, who presented or otherwise attempted to validate some of the series' wilder theories, died in 2018. And Dan Blankenship — a core cast member and another original Oak Island treasure hunter — died in 2019.
Oak Island is actually a dangerous place to explore
It might be assumed by many viewers that most of the danger on "The Curse of Oak Island" is manufactured by the production company to increase the series' entertainment value. Whether this is true or not (the History Channel certainly wouldn't confirm such claims), exploring Oak Island is apparently more dangerous than skeptical viewers might expect.
Speaking to MyNorth in 2015, Rick Lagina described the risks of searching for the Oak Island money pit as "inherent," with construction and surveyal in and around the land compromising the integrity of the environment. "There are tunnels, shafts and excavations that probably weren't filled in properly," said the elder Lagina. "There's always the possibility that a shaft or tunnel might open up literally under your feet." Once again, however, Rick feels as though the risks and drawbacks are worth the potential reward of answering this unsolved mystery. "No one wants to get entombed under Oak Island but at the end of the day if you are not willing to engage in some activities that may possibly be risky, what is the point of being there?"
A former president once searched for the treasure
Though the History Channel and "The Curse of Oak Island" may have made Rick and Marty Lagina two of the most famous people to ever hunt for the infamous Nova Scotian bounty, there's at least one treasure hunter who was even more famous (and even more obsessed) than they are — U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In the early and mid-1900s, before the great communicator was elected to the highest position in the land, he began investing in a salvage company specifically because it had been exploring the island.
FDR even traveled to the island personally several times and came close to making one final venture six years before his death in 1945. His hope specifically was that in finding the treasure, French jewels from the Revolutionary Era would be uncovered. Instead of solving the mystery, however, Roosevelt has become part of its lore, discussed with reverence on tours of the island today — as well as on a few episodes of the History Channel series.
Before they were millionaire treasure hunters and TV personalities, the Laginas had very different careers
If Rick and Marty Lagina seem to be around retirement age, that's probably because hunting for treasure in Nova Scotia appears to be how they're enjoying their retirement. The two brothers had entire careers before starring on "The Curse of Oak Island," neither of which particularly lent themselves to treasure hunting.
Prior to being worth a whopping $2 million, Rick had a surprising career as a U.S. postal worker. Marty, meanwhile, was an oil engineer who, after starting his own company, sold it to CMS Energy for $60 million in 1995. Many folks presume that it's primarily with this money (and the revenue from Marty's other ventures) that the pair finance their efforts on Oak Island. In fact, when the History Channel first approached them about making "The Curse of Oak Island," the initial upside for Marty was that the island could become yet another one of his profitable investments — a tourist attraction that fans of the series would be drawn to for years to come. For Rick, however, it's always been about the treasure and the history — not good television.
Rick Lagina doesn't watch the series
Being on primetime television might be a unique experience for many, but it's not one Rick Lagina seems to particularly relish. Though the "Curse of Oak Island" star certainly doesn't appear ungrateful for the exposure the History Channel and Prometheus Entertainment have secured for him and his mission, he's not one of the millions that tune in every week.
"I tend not to watch any of [the episodes]," he told MyNorth ahead of Season 3. Rick doesn't see himself as the hot-shot reality TV star fans of the series might. "We're just a couple of Yooper boys, ya know." He continued, "It's hard to watch yourself on TV in my opinion. I am not a big fan of that." Knowing Rick, Marty Lagina, and the rest of the crew actually live the events of the series might make this fact seem inconsequential, but it's actually a rather important thing to keep in mind while assessing the veracity of the show. Goofy as the treasure hunt might seem through the lens of the History Channel, Rick's perception of it is very different from that of the viewers.
Rick Lagina is skeptical about the curse — but can't explain paranormal happenings on the island
The aforementioned and titular "Curse of Oak Island" seems somewhat independent from the actual history of the Oak Island money pit. Though the latter legend is rooted (at least, in theory) in actual, traceable historical concepts like the Knights Templar or the tale of Sir William Phips, the curse's connection to reality is far more tenuous. "We tried to chase down where the curse came from and no one has really been able to define where it comes from," Rick Lagina said to MyNorth. "But I will say this about Oak Island: It is a kind of a scary place, especially at night."
In an earlier interview with Detroit News, Rick shared a similar sentiment. He told the outlet that, though Marty Lagina doesn't seem to believe in the curse, he personally has trouble dismissing certain occurrences despite his own skepticism. "I tend not to be dismissive of things I don't understand," he said. "But strange things happen on that island, some of which we get to explain." Of those strange events, Rick recalled to MyNorth an unexplainable "aura" and "equipment malfunctions" near certain important locations. "We have heard 'That's never happened before,' from operators of equipment more than we care to hear."
Marty Lagina's vineyard is decorated with Templar imagery
One of Marty Lagina's various successful business ventures is Mari Vineyards. Located in Traverse City, Michigan, nothing about the sprawling vineyard is too mysterious, save the strange amount of iconography paying homage to the Knights Templar. In addition to displaying traditional chainmail and a 100-year-old chalice, the vineyard is decorated with numerous Templar crosses that Marty is a bit coy about.
Of the two metal ones displayed in the entryway, Marty only tells the History Channel that "somebody" brought them to the vineyard, and he decided to keep them. Of the large, red Templar Cross painted on the floor of one of the caves, he declines to "say all the reasons that's there." He merely states that it's there partly to connect the location to their interest in history, and that it only means unspecified — and therefore, very mysterious "good things."
The Laginas are secretive about how the treasure hunt is financed
The general consensus among news outlets and fans is that the quest for the Oak Island money pit is financed (at least in large part) by Marty Lagina, who has made millions off of various business ventures. However, when asked point blank about this fact, the Laginas have been strangely cagey. When asked by Channel Guide magazine about where the money for the adventure comes from, Rick Lagina called the subject a "forbidden topic." Marty quickly cut in and said, "You know it's coming from us. We're financing it. That's basically where the money is coming from — us."
This bizarre exchange — in concert with how much wiggle room the word "basically" affords them — arguably leaves the question open for debate: Who funds the search on "The Curse of Oak Island?" However, the treasure hunt likely receives significant financial support for Prometheus and the History Channel — a fact the Laginas might not be legally allowed to discuss in interviews. This support is also likely bolstered by revenue from tourist attractions and local business sponsorships.
Gary Drayton found out about the treasure working on the family farm
Everybody loves Gary Drayton. Oak Island's resident metal detection expert, the only thing he's known for more than his impressive finds (which calls "bobby dazzlers") are his unabashed reactions to his own discoveries. Drayton's excitement is hard earned, as he's not merely a specialist contracted by the Laginas, but a lifelong fan of the legend of Oak Island's money pit.
In an interview with the History Channel's website, he revealed that he first encountered the story when he was growing up on a farm in a small English town. "I was supposed to be working on the farm and spend my life on a farm, but all I did was dream about faraway exotic islands and pirate treasure," he said. "When I first read about Oak Island, I clearly remembered reading about pirate treasure. That's why I have to pinch myself sometimes. I read about this as a boy in England and now I'm here on Oak Island."
Gary Drayton once found an artifact worth $500,000
The Oak Island legend is far from Gary Drayton's most exciting discovery. In the same interview with the History Channel, he shared what he believed was his "ultimate bobby dazzler" — an emerald ring worth a staggering $500,000.
"It's a 1716 Spanish emerald ring made from 22 ½ carat Inca gold with nine flawless emeralds that was probably part of Queen Isabella's dowry," he told the History Channel. "This treasure was intended to go back to Spain, but the galleon was wrecked along with 10 others on the Florida Coast. That would be my most valuable find, the best shipwreck treasure ever found in the Americas. That was the ultimate bobby dazzler." Drayton, the Laginas, and the rest of the Oak Island crew have found a number of other valuable artifacts over the course of the years, including various coins from all over the world.
Fred Nolan was banned from Oak Island as the result of his feud with Dan Blankenship
Perhaps as infamous as the "Curse of Oak Island" itself is the decades-old feud that it sparked. Fred Nolan and Dan Blankenship — both late treasure hunters who dedicated many years of their lives to finding the Oak Island money pit — found their relationship challenged and eventually destroyed by an ambiguous personal conflict. What is known about the feud is that Nolan was hired by Blankenship as a land surveyor, and that at some point while working together, there came a dispute over who owned a specific patch of land on the island.
In a 2020 interview with current fellowship land surveyor Steve Guptill and archaeologist Laird Niven, it was revealed that the feud got so bad that Nolan wasn't allowed on much of the island. Eventually, he was just allowed near his museum and his home on the island, and he had to use a very specific route between the two to avoid accusations of trespassing.
The show's narrator can be heard in Marvel movies and the Last of Us: Part II
Though he's never seen on camera, one of the most valuable cast members of "The Curse of Oak Island" is Robert Clotworthy, whose distinct voice creates the mysterious excitement that makes the show so arresting. Clotworthy's voice can't just be heard narrating History Channel series, however — he's actually an accomplished voice actor with numerous film, television, and video game credits.
One of his best-known roles is that of Jim Raynor in the "StarCraft" series. He also voices numerous characters in the various "Star Wars: The Old Republic" installments, as well as the character Seth in "The Last of Us: Part II." The Russo brothers have also employed his talents for both "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and its sequel "Captain America: Civil War," as the voice of Nick Fury's car and a newscaster, respectively.
Popular fan suggestions are impossible due to local laws and financial constraints
If you've surfed the "Curse of Oak Island" fan forums enough (and trust us, we have), then you're likely familiar with the popular criticism that if the Laginas really wanted to find the treasure, they could drill on each portion of land or set up a cofferdam or at least use a method more dramatic than taking a metal detector to one square foot of grass per week. While the impatience is understandable, there's actually a limit to what the Laginas are able to do on Oak Island even with their extraordinary influence.
Rick Lagina acknowledged this in his interview with MyNorth, and it comes down to the simple fact that there are regulatory agencies that would take issue if they unilaterally decided to excavate the entire island. "You just can't do that type of thing without permits," he said. Furthermore, most of these strategies pitched online would be unimaginably expensive. "...[The treasure hunt] is kind of a risk-reward venture," Rick admitted. "How much are you willing to risk for an unknown reward?"
The Laginas are aware that the show can be silly
Could the Lagina brothers really be taking every moment of this treasure hunt seriously? Could it be?
Well, sort of — but they've actually got a pretty good sense of humor about how "The Curse of Oak Island" dramatizes each and every moment. "'Could it be?' That's the biggest line that everybody gets a grin out of," said Marty Lagina to Reality Blurred. "'Could it be?!' If we were critical of the show, we would say, 'Geeze, guys, do you have to push that that much?'"
Of course, the brothers are fine with the steps Prometheus Entertainment takes to make the show more entertaining, so long as the heart of the story — the real story — is preserved. "It's two guys from Northern Michigan who are really, really trying to unravel an ancient mystery," Marty insisted. "Yeah, they put the Hollywood stuff on that we don't have anything to do with, and maybe sometimes it's silly — I'd say for sure sometimes it's silly."