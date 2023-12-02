The Truth Of The Curse Of Oak Island No One Seems To Talk About

"There is something down there," teased a 1965 issue of Reader's Digest. "But for 170 years no one has been able to solve the riddle of how to get at it."

Almost 60 years after it was published, this article is framed in Rick and Marty Lagina's war room on Oak Island. For nearly 10 years, viewers around the world have tuned into the History Channel to watch the brothers — now 71 and 68, respectively — live out a modern treasure hunting epic they dreamed of as boys in "The Curse of Oak Island."

As they continue their hunt for buried treasure, we've dug into the depths of the "Oak Island" lore to unearth pieces of the legend that may have been lost over the years. Now in Season 11, the reality series has been dismissed by some as a cynical hoax and the documentation of a colossal fool's errand. But for Rick and Marty, every step of the journey is as real and meaningful as the feeling of adventure sparked by a chance encounter with a magazine article six decades in the past.