10 Best TV Shows Like Fallout You Need To Watch

Amazon Prime Video's TV show, "Fallout," is based on the video game franchise of the same name. Given Hollywood's tricky history of successfully adapting popular games, "Fallout" should be commended for doing it right. The first season, powered by the producing duo of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also developed the series, establishes a unique world full of interesting individuals all fighting to survive in the post-apocalypse of 2296.

Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) resides in one of the United States' fallout bunkers, Vault 33, but goes out into the unforgiving wasteland to find her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who has been taken by a band of raiders led by Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury). Maximus (Aaron Moten) is a Brotherhood of Steel aspirant who is promoted to the rank of squire to the Knight Titus and sets out across the wasteland with him. And there's Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), who was an actor in 2077 when the nuclear apocalypse hit, the radiation of which transforms him into the Ghoul and leads him to a new career: bounty hunter.

The series isn't explicitly based on one of the video games in the "Fallout" series, which has led to several big differences between the two incarnations of the franchise, but the story nonetheless remains true to the "Fallout" universe. Because of that, it's become a critical and commercial success, racking up plenty of award nominations. The following 10 shows are similar to "Fallout" in that, for the most part, they all take place in the wake of an apocalypse. But each offers something a bit different, whether that be a zombie virus affecting the population or babies who are born as animal/human hybrids. Here they are, in no particular order.