Silo: How Forced Birth Control Is Used To Prevent Rebellions

This article contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 1, Episode 7 — "The Flamekeepers"

Every episode of "Silo" digs deeper into the titular underground society's corruption and authoritarianism. In Season 1, Episode 7 of Apple TV+'s binge-worthy sci-fi series, the world's twisted secrets are further revealed when Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) quizzes a heavily-sedated Gloria (Sophie Thompson) about the silo's history of rebellions and forced birth control. In turn, she confirms some suspicions that have existed since the start of Season 1.

In the episode, Gloria tells Juliette that she was part of a resistance movement known as the Flamekeepers, who opposed the silo's authoritarian overlords by trying to preserve the past. As punishment for stepping out of line, however, Gloria was denied the privilege of having a child. Meanwhile, Juliette's father, Dr. Pete Nichols (Iain Glen), and his colleagues in Medical have kept the former rebel on an amnesia-inducing medication at the behest of the silo's rulers.

With this revelation, the silo's darkest secrets are coming to light. Basically, those who challenge the system aren't allowed to reproduce, as the only way to keep rebellions at bay is to stop the potential freedom fighters from passing their beliefs and knowledge onto the next generation.