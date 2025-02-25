TV Scenes So Bad They Were Pulled From The Show

Deleted scenes are akin to mythical beasts for hardcore fans of a TV show. In the past, you'd have to buy a series on DVD to check out what scenes were filmed but ultimately pulled before it went to air. However, there's a type of deleted scene that is even rarer — ones that made it to broadcast but were pulled after the fact.

Sometimes, audiences react badly to a certain scene right away and network execs waste no time in pulling it from subsequent airings. Other times, changing societal attitudes render a scene that was once considered okay unacceptable and it gets cut from the episode it originally appeared in for reruns and on streaming services. There are also examples of scenes being removed for innocuous reasons, like there being something in the shot that wasn't supposed to be there.

Execs would like us to forget that these scenes even exist, but the fact is, they do, and they were all aired at one stage or another. The following TV moments are so bad and/or offensive that they're now difficult to find, but we've got all the details below.