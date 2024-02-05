The Untold Truth Of The Late Carl Weathers

In 1987, Carl Weathers played CIA agent Al Dillon in "Predator." Alongside Weathers were '80s action stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura, and Bill Duke, and while filming in the very real jungle, the group of actors had to go to great lengths to stay in shape. But thanks to superstar Schwarzenegger, who arrived on location with his own personal gym, the entire cast had everything they needed to ensure they had well-muscled physiques.

"There was a subtle sort of a competition [among the cast], I think," said co-star Shane Black in "If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It," a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the film. Weathers, for his part, revealed that while the rest of the cast was pumping iron and getting into rock solid shape, he wanted them to think that he didn't need it at all, and so worked out in secret.

"[I'd] get up at four in the morning because you want that pump," Weathers said. "But you don't want the other guys to see you getting that pump because when you walk onto the set, you know, and you look that good, it's gotta be natural. You can't work out that hard. Nobody does. God just blessed you," he said with a sly smile. He said he wouldn't even work out if there were other guys in the gym and would instead wait until they left. According to producer John Davis, the rest of the cast, led by Arnie, got up and started working out an hour and a half after Weathers.