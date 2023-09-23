Star Wars: What Would A Lightsaber Really Do To Your Body?

Out of all the iconic fantasy weapons that exist, from Mjölnir and the Master Sword to the Elder Wand and Keyblades, the lightsabers from "Star Wars" are probably the most beloved by their fanbase. After all, who doesn't want to wield a literal laser sword? They're the best! They're easily compactable for traveling purposes, they come in a variety of pretty colors, and they instantaneously inflict and cauterize wounds so that no one needs to see all the messy blood and gore that's piling up just beneath the vicious burns ... because that's what happens when a lightsaber comes into contact with flesh.

Sure, the "Star Wars" films exist inside a PG-13 framework that tends to obfuscate potentially traumatizing elements like body horror, but lightsabers are one of the few fantasy weapons that come with a built-in justification for easier viewing. Think about it. How often are lightsaber injuries hidden offscreen? Almost never. In "Ahsoka," Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) stabs Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in the stomach, and that wound sizzles but never sprays viscera. In "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens," Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) slashes Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) across the face, and in "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker," she stabs him in the stomach — a popular spot, it seems, and both wounds are immediately sealed behind burns.

Most importantly, though, in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace," Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) slices Darth Maul (Ray Park) in half at the waist and there's only a brief spray at the moment of contact. And if that doesn't bleed profusely, then nothing will.