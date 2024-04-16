Why Bluey's New Episode 'The Sign' Is Destroying Parents

Contains spoilers for "Bluey" Season 3, Episode 49 — "The Sign"

"Bluey" is a behemoth in the world of streaming, as it's consistently one of the most popular shows on Disney+. The cartoon about a family of anthropomorphic dogs has won over countless hearts due to its heartwarming storylines that occasionally delve into powerful issues important for kids (and adults) to learn about. For instance, Season 3's "Space" helped kids better understand how traumatic experiences can influence the present. However, the Season 3 finale, "The Sign," may have outdone even that in hitting viewers right in the feels.

It's unclear how kids feel about "The Sign" but parents are not okay after watching it. On X (formerly Twitter), @Bee_Bailey wrote about her husband's reaction: "My husband made us all get up early this morning to watch the new 'Bluey' episode ... and then he cried his eyes out. The last time he cried was at the birth of our baby." A similar response came from @SamuelGavin: "My therapist isn't gonna know what hit her. Sensational television."

As further proof of how much people adore "The Sign," it has a 9.9/10 rating on IMDb, meaning it ranks among the likes of episodes from "Breaking Bad" and "Succession." So why are people losing their minds over some animated canines?