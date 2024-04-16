Why Bluey's New Episode 'The Sign' Is Destroying Parents
Contains spoilers for "Bluey" Season 3, Episode 49 — "The Sign"
"Bluey" is a behemoth in the world of streaming, as it's consistently one of the most popular shows on Disney+. The cartoon about a family of anthropomorphic dogs has won over countless hearts due to its heartwarming storylines that occasionally delve into powerful issues important for kids (and adults) to learn about. For instance, Season 3's "Space" helped kids better understand how traumatic experiences can influence the present. However, the Season 3 finale, "The Sign," may have outdone even that in hitting viewers right in the feels.
It's unclear how kids feel about "The Sign" but parents are not okay after watching it. On X (formerly Twitter), @Bee_Bailey wrote about her husband's reaction: "My husband made us all get up early this morning to watch the new 'Bluey' episode ... and then he cried his eyes out. The last time he cried was at the birth of our baby." A similar response came from @SamuelGavin: "My therapist isn't gonna know what hit her. Sensational television."
As further proof of how much people adore "The Sign," it has a 9.9/10 rating on IMDb, meaning it ranks among the likes of episodes from "Breaking Bad" and "Succession." So why are people losing their minds over some animated canines?
What is Bluey's Season 3 finale 'The Sign' about?
"The Sign" deviates from many "Bluey" episodes right off the bat by being roughly 28 minutes as opposed to the usual seven or so. However, it makes sense why more time was needed for this storyline, as quite a bit of plot gets jammed into the installment. Most of the episode centers on the Heeler family's impending move, as they put their house up for sale due to Bandit (David McCormack) getting a job in a new city. The development is hard on everyone, with everyone doubting whether this is the right move. Amidst all this, there's also the wedding between Radley (Patrick Brammall) and Frisky (Claudia O'Doherty).
Bluey tries to come to terms with the move, even telling her class what's happening. Her teacher tells the students a story about a series of seemingly random events before ending abruptly without a solid resolution. When Bluey later asks if the story has a happy or sad ending, the teacher replies that it has both, a true foreshadowing moment.
The house eventually sells, forcing the family to accept a new reality. However, the buyers pull out at the very end, and Bandit decides not to sell after that. It would seem Bluey and her family are staying put for now. "Bluey" Season 3 has explored many important, emotional topics, and "The Sign" is no exception. Life may seem unfair and random at times but hopefully, everything works out just how it should by the end.
Why is 'The Sign' one of Bluey's most emotional episodes for parents?
"The Sign" is undoubtedly emotional for kids, as moving to a new city away from friends can be one of the toughest things a youngster can go through. With that in mind, it's easy to see why adults are reacting in kind. The cartoon has earned plenty of grown-up fans, as "Bluey" regularly has jokes only adults would catch. But this episode also has something parents are far more likely to relate to.
After the house is sold, Bandit wonders if he's making a mistake. He ultimately wants to do what's best for his kids and give them the best life possible, even though a big move seems scary. His wife, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), says he might very well be making a mistake, but it's one they'll get through together. It's natural for parents to question every decision as they figure out what's best for their children. Plus, the final sequence, where Bandit rips out the sign after Bluey and Bingo tried to earlier, is incredibly cathartic, proving how sometimes, we all need a happy ending to get us through the day.
Another reason people may have felt emotional over "The Sign" is that it feels like a series finale. Fortunately, producer Sam Moor told BBC that more "Bluey" is on the way: "No it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you." Some of those surprises will inevitably continue to destroy fans emotionally, and that's just fine, as "Bluey" continues to be one of the best shows airing right now.