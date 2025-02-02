The Big Bang Theory Scene That Was Pulled For Being Inappropriate

Though it became a television juggernaut, "The Big Bang Theory" had a bit of a rocky beginning. The original pilot was almost completely different from the one that later aired on CBS, introducing characters like Katie, who would never see the light of day during the show's long, successful run. But even the pilot that did make its way to viewers' screens ended up having a scene cut when it eventually went into syndication.

While the change is fairly minor and doesn't really affect the feeling and scope of the pilot as a whole, it nevertheless is a missing plot point that fans can easily pick up on if they saw the show during its first airing or have since seen it via certain outlets.

So, what is this controversial scene that got chopped out of the show? How different are the two pilots that exist for "The Big Bang Theory?" And have any other scenes aged poorly over the course of the show's existence? Here's a quick wrap-up on what got axed from the pilot following its initial airing.