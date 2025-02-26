The 12 Best 'Netflix And Chill' Movies

Movies are capable of serving many purposes beyond the few that are established by their creators, as well as institutions and publications that are considered authorities in film. This is a stroke of luck for a lot of movies, because most of what gets put out in theaters and on streaming services isn't particularly extraordinary anyway (since filmmaking is a numbers game more than anything else). As a result, movies of all genres and qualities are often conducive for certain private activities, especially the era-appropriate, euphemistic practice of "Netflix and chill"-ing.

Not only are "Netflix and chill" movies usually different from the ones people watch purely for enjoyment, but they're also often different depending on the people involved. For some, a mildly gory slasher filled with jump scares is the perfect thing for cozy couch time; others can't stand to be tense and would much rather enjoy a simple rom-com. Looper's list of "Netflix and chill" movies (all currently available to stream on Netflix right now) transcends genre and quality. On it can be found the right movie for almost any "Netflix and chill" scenario, and hopefully the perfect way to end any circular "what should we put on?" discussion.