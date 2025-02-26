The 12 Best 'Netflix And Chill' Movies
Movies are capable of serving many purposes beyond the few that are established by their creators, as well as institutions and publications that are considered authorities in film. This is a stroke of luck for a lot of movies, because most of what gets put out in theaters and on streaming services isn't particularly extraordinary anyway (since filmmaking is a numbers game more than anything else). As a result, movies of all genres and qualities are often conducive for certain private activities, especially the era-appropriate, euphemistic practice of "Netflix and chill"-ing.
Not only are "Netflix and chill" movies usually different from the ones people watch purely for enjoyment, but they're also often different depending on the people involved. For some, a mildly gory slasher filled with jump scares is the perfect thing for cozy couch time; others can't stand to be tense and would much rather enjoy a simple rom-com. Looper's list of "Netflix and chill" movies (all currently available to stream on Netflix right now) transcends genre and quality. On it can be found the right movie for almost any "Netflix and chill" scenario, and hopefully the perfect way to end any circular "what should we put on?" discussion.
12. Carol
"Carol" is a bit different from a lot of the films on this list in that it was one of the most critically successful films of the year it came out (2015); this is also why it's ranked lowest on our list. For a film as good as "Carol," the primary recommendation will always be to watch it under the ideal circumstances for paying attention. Failing that, it still makes a pretty fantastic "Netflix and chill" option for any couple who value quality and prestige in everything they watch.
Cate Blanchett stars as the titular Carol, a woman going through a contentious divorce who is taken with a young store clerk/aspiring photographer named Therese (Rooney Mara) in the winter of 1952. What should be a relatively straightforward romance is complicated by the fact that homosexuality is considered by many at the time to be immoral, and the two experience many setbacks and heartaches as a result of Carol's soon-to-be ex-husband and the young suitors in Therese's life. The love that Carol and Therese share is real, though, and gorgeously depicted in the film.
- Starring: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson
- Runtime: 1h 59m
- Best for: Anyone who's at least a little bit in love with Cate Blanchett
11. Hit Man
Movies that qualify for "Netflix and chill" nights and movies that qualify for romantic date nights are not on the same list, but there is certainly overlap. A film like "Hit Man" is perfect for a date. It follows a character named Gary (Glen Powell) who regularly goes undercover for the police in order to arrest people looking to hire a contract killer. Gary becomes enamored of Madison (Adria Arjona), a target of one of his stings. The two begin a steamy relationship after Madison leaves her abusive husband, with Madison still believing that Gary is actually a contract killer. Chaos ensues and Gary improvises his way to a happy ending.
"Hit Man" is funny, thrilling and well-written, providing plenty of fodder for post-viewing conversations. The film's leads, Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, have great chemistry and are both accomplished actors plus straight-up hotties. It's a great date movie, but it's also a great pre-"Netflix and chill" movie. "Hit Man" has a lot of sticky sex scenes that are as inspiring as they are fun to watch, while the romance between Gary and Madison develops organically and allows for rich characterization. Their love grants Madison the agency to reject a damsel-in-distress narrative and Gary the confidence to wield his emotional intelligence as a strength. They also commit murder together, but nobody's perfect.
- Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta
- Runtime: 1h 55m
- Best for: Transitioning from a date to a "Netflix and chill"
10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
To be clear, we do not recommend watching 2023's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" for the very first time on a "Netflix and chill" evening. The animated Spider-verse films are incredible and easily the next stylistic step for the art form. As a follow-up to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is almost too visually arresting, with some fans finding its animation chaotic to the point of distraction, and because the plot of the series is based on what it means to exist in a multi-verse, it can also be fairly overwhelming with characters and world-building as well. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse" is a beautiful, expansive film filled with fluid dialogue and Easter eggs for every type of Spider-Man fan, plus every frame of the movie feels like a piece of art.
All this is to say that it's a great movie to watch multiple times (some could even make the case that it's necessary to watch multiple times), so why not have one of those viewings serve double duty as a "Netflix and chill"? It makes for a gorgeous backdrop for any activity. Animated films are not a universal aphrodisiac, but for the right pair of people, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a perfect fit.
- Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry
- Runtime: 2h 20m
- Best for: Opting to do a rewatch
9. Meet the Parents
One of those movies that everyone over a certain age has either seen in its entirety or seen in bits and bursts throughout years of cable surfing, 2000's "Meet the Parents" is a classic rom-com for a chill night on the couch. It's not such a good movie that it's a sacred viewing experience, but it's not such a bad movie that you feel silly for choosing it. It has funny moments but it won't make you bust a gut, and it's heartfelt enough that the stakes feel real but there's never a point in the movie where a viewer should be worried it won't end on a happy note.
Best of all, "Meet the Parents" is just culturally relevant enough to the zeitgeist that "watching" it can feel like checking an item off a list — you'll finally understand (provided you're paying attention to this one dinner scene) the wider context behind Jack's (Robert de Niro's) biting, internet-famous retort to a hapless Greg (Ben Stiller): "I have nipples, Greg, could you milk me?" That said, "Meet the Parents" is not a particularly sexy movie, so if that's an important consideration in choosing your "Netflix and chill" feature, it's probably best to go with something else.
- Starring: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Blythe Danner
- Runtime: 1h 48m
- Best for: Curious Gen Z-ers and nostalgic millennials
8. Back in Action
Cameron Diaz's first feature film since 2014, "Back in Action" is a pretty straightforward, PG-13 action comedy film that follows in the footsteps of similar efforts like "The Spy Who Dumped Me," "Knight and Day" (which also stars Cameron Diaz), and "Killers." Matt (Jamie Foxx) and Emily (Diaz) are an engaged couple and CIA agents who specialize in undercover ops. After they're compromised by a mole during one mission, the two decide to go off the grid and escape their careers in espionage.
15 years later, they now have two kids — teen daughter Alice (McKenna Roberts) and younger son Leo (Rylan Jackson) — and are located by people who are after them to get the MacGuffin they were assigned to procure on that last operation. Matt and Emily are forced to keep their kids safe as they attempt to resolve their unfinished business. The whole thing is quite rote, but in a way that is perfect for a classic "Netflix and chill" kind of night. Diaz and Foxx both have the easy charisma that comes with longtime star status, and overall, 2025's "Back in Action" is a perfectly entertaining movie that doesn't require a lot of mental or emotional investment.
- Starring: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Andrew Scott
- Runtime: 1h 54m
- Best for: A quick click
7. Love Guaranteed
Many people wouldn't consider much else to watch on a "Netflix and chill" evening other than a throwaway rom-com. "Love Guaranteed" is a 2020 Netflix original that stars Rachael Leigh Cook as Susan (Cooke), a lawyer who primarily works pro bono and is approached by Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.) about suing a dating website called Love, Guaranteed. The site guarantees love in 1,000 dates or fewer, and Nick has been on 986 dates without success.
As Susan and Nick work together on the case, they start to fall in love, and Susan realizes that, if they pursue a relationship, Nick's lawsuit will become null because he only met Susan as a result of his use of Love, Guaranteed. Susan then chooses to avoid Nick, only for him to withdraw his lawsuit dramatically in the courtroom after realizing his love for her. It's a very straightforward film with two lovely leads and a totally unremarkable script — the generic ideal for a "Netflix and chill" evening. It's not good enough of a movie to break the list's top five, but it'll definitely do the job.
- Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr.
- Runtime: 1h 31m
- Best for: Pure rom-com stans
6. Y tu mamá también (2001)
"Y tu, mamá también" is one of Alfonso Cuarón's earlier films and an important milestone in both leads' careers. The 2001 film follows two teenage best friends named Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) who are excited to enjoy time at home as veritable bachelors while their girlfriends are on a trip to Italy. Tenoch is rich, and at a formal wedding reception thrown by his family, the two meet Luisa (Maribel Verdú), an older woman who is married to Tenoch's cousin. It is never explicitly stated why Luisa accepts the boys' invitation to embark on a road-trip to a fictional beach called Boca del Cielo ("Heaven's Mouth"), but her behavior on the trip is appropriately chaotic and bewitching.
The three characters in the movie immediately develop an intense interpersonal dynamic wherein both boys are infatuated with Luisa and she uses their youthful exuberance and optimism to distract herself from the complex realities of her own life. The film's title actually means "and your mother, too" and is a reference to a scene where Julio claims he had sex with Tenoch's mother. It's unclear whether he's joking because Julio and Tenoch are insatiable and desperate for sexual satisfaction throughout the whole movie. With a beautiful, beachy backdrop, the movie offers intimate scenes that are just as emotionally torrid as they are physically.
- Starring: Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Maribel Verdú
- Runtime: 1h 46m
- Best for: Setting sexy vibes
5. Lady Chatterley's Lover
"Lady Chatterley's Lover" is a 2022 film based on the 1932 D.H. Lawrence novel of the same name. Famously, Lawrence's novel was steamier and more openly sinful than most of the fiction that had been widely published to that point and for many years afterward; the novel has had a long history of being targeted for censorship due to its depiction of sexually explicit scenes in an adulterous relationship. "Lady Chatterley's Lover" is still, almost 100 years later, frequently named as a book that should be banned from consumption in many circumstances, so of course it makes for a pretty steamy and intense screen adaptation.
The movie follows Connie (Emma Corrin), a young woman who marries a handsome, wealthy, young baronet named Clifford (Matthew Duckett) during World War I. Unfortunately, Clifford returns home from the war permanently paralyzed below the waist and requires full-time care, which he accepts only from Connie. Clifford also refuses to sexually satisfy Connie and becomes remote, cruel, and controlling of her and everyone who works for him. Connie, in her misery, engages in a passionate love affair with the property's gamekeeper, Oliver (Jack O'Connell). This is the perfect "Netflix and chill" film for anyone who loves a period romance with sensual sex scenes. It's especially perfect for anyone fond of the novel as they won't need to pay such close attention to the plot.
- Starring: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell
- Runtime: 2h 7m
- Best for: Period romance afficionados
4. Always Be My Maybe
"Always Be My Maybe" is a charming little 2019 Netflix original that didn't blow anyone away but which provides a great opportunity to watch comedians Ali Wong and Randall Park sparkle. The film follows Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (Park), who grow up together as best friends in San Francisco. After sharing an awkward first sexual experience as teenagers, Sasha and Marcus drift apart for many years. In the present, Sasha is a world-famous chef, engaged to another world-famous chef, and returns to San Francisco to open a new restaurant. She reconnects with Marcus and the two quickly rekindle an intimate friendship despite the differences in their adult lives: while Sasha is an emotionally remote but successful careerist, Marcus is an emotionally immature but ultimately sincere slacker.
The film includes a fun supporting role from Michelle Buteau and a delightful, extended cameo from Keanu Reeves. Both Wong and Park find true vulnerability in their roles and San Francisco makes for a refreshing setting. Despite its highlights, "Always Be My Maybe" is a feel-good movie that isn't so well-made or must-watch that it's distracting. It's charming and straightforward, and ultimately a great choice for any "Netflix and chill" evening. It beats the other rom-coms on our list thanks to its self-awareness and the extra bit of comedy provided by the film's leads.
- Starring: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Michelle Buteau
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Best for: Laugh lovers
3. Madame Web
It might seem strange to suggest a box office bomb like "Madame Web" for recreational viewing. Indeed, the film was critically panned — it's currently sitting with an 11% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes — and wasn't even popular with its own cast: Sony allegedly took issue with star Dakota Johnson (who plays the titular character, aka Cassie Webb) after her unenthusiastic press tour for the film. The "Madame Web" that hit theaters is most likely a collage of script changes, reshoots, edits, and VFX that might have been reconfigured into a better movie in an alternate universe, and because of that, there are some moments that make it worth watching on streaming.
The diner scene set to Britney Spears' "Toxic" is fun and era-appropriate, while Adam Scott is always delightful onscreen, plus the mother-daughter discourse the film tries to sell is a theme that occasionally feels sincere. Really though, the best reason to watch this on a "Netflix and chill" night is because of what a weird part of pop culture it was last year. In 20 years, you might want to get into a nostalgic conversation about the weirdness that was "Madame Web."
- Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced
- Runtime: 1h 54m
- Best for: Hate watchers
2. The Fast and the Furious
There have been 10 movies released under the "Fast and Furious" franchise mantle. In the most recent installment, "Fast X," Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) deal with things like secret agents, remote-controlled neutron bombs, unhinged Jason Momoa characters, a super-powered surveillance program, an Antarctic black site, and the explosive destruction of an entire dam. That's why it's pretty wild to watch "The Fast and the Furious," the first movie in the franchise, after witnessing some of the plot elements and car-related stunts that populate the later installments.
"The Fast and the Furious" is about an undercover cop named Brian (Paul Walker) who infiltrates a gang of street racers led by Dom (Vin Diesel) in order to figure out who has been using a crew of drivers to rob long-haul truckers. The climactic danger in the first movie is that the teamsters all travel with shotguns! The progression of the franchise is hilarious, making it fun and delightfully low-stakes to go back and casually watch the first one. We ranked this one pretty high because long action sequences and limited dialogue allow for loose attention spans. Unabashed, slightly tacky action films are perfect for a "Netflix and chill" night, and "The Fast and the Furious" epitomizes that flavor of blockbuster.
- Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez
- Runtime: 1h 46m
- Best for: People who get turned on by fast cars
1. Scream (2022)
A list of the best "Netflix and chill" movies would be incomplete without a solid jump-scare horror movie, and we decided to feature a more recent genre offering with the sixth installment in the "Scream" franchise, 2022's "Scream." The movie follows two sisters, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega), who must deal with a revival of Ghostface, the persona used by Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) to murder several people in their hometown of Woodsboro 25 years prior, as seen in the original "Scream" movie.
Tara lives in Woodsboro and is attacked by the new Ghostface killer; she survives but requires hospitalization. When Sam finds out about Tara's attack she returns to Woodsboro to protect her younger sister. With a 76% critical score and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Scream (2022)" is not just a good horror movie but more specifically a good slasher movie, which is not always easy to find. Thanks to a newly noted phenomenon that Syfy Wire dubbed "love at first fright," scary movies are perfect for encouraging physical intimacy, so of course we had to rank "Scream (2022)" at No. 1 on our list.
- Starring: Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega
- Runtime: 1h 54m
- Best for: When you're jonesing for a jump scare