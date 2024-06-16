Hit Man's Wild Sex Scenes Were Sticky But Not 'Icky' Thanks To ... Pinterest?

The way Hollywood goes about sex scenes has changed dramatically over the last few years, especially given all the stories of actors who later regretted their love scenes. That doesn't mean things can't still get steamy, but it's important for filmmakers and actors to be more careful about how they go about such sequences. Apparently, the Netflix film "Hit Man" found a unique way to enhance the chemistry between Gary (Glen Powell) and Madison (Adria Arjona).

To flesh out the bond between Gary and Madison, Arjona suggested setting up a Pinterest board so they could share images during the scriptwriting process to get a feel for each other's sensibilities. She told Variety, "It was interesting to see both of our perspectives, hone in and start molding it from that sense. It sparked conversations that you wouldn't normally have, because we were in the process of creating it."

Having chemistry between two film leads is vital, but Powell mentioned how sex scenes can feel "icky" if they exist only to titillate. A key to overcoming this involved having creative intimacy, such as one scene inspired by Pinterest where the two pour wine all over each other. Arjona continued, "We're butt naked pouring wine all over each other. Then we finish, like 'Goodnight Glen,' 'Goodnight Adria,' and we're sticky and covered in this wine." It may have been uncomfortable, but Powell concluded it all came together in the end: "You know what, the shot's worth it. Pinterest really saved this movie."