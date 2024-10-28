How To Watch The Scream Movies In Order Chronologically

Thankfully, nobody tried to make "Scream" into an annual horror franchise, giving the series a few years off before the third installment. "Scream 3" saw the departure of screenwriter Kevin Williamson, to be replaced by a relative screenwriting newcomer named Ehren Kruger — though there's no denying that he has the perfect name for a horror movie writer. Wes Craven was back to direct, though, so at least some of the original DNA was still brought along on the mission to turn "Scream" into a trilogy.

Even with the break, "Scream 3" feels too much like a series going through the motions. It is a little too in love with its own legacy, particularly in how important the fictional "Stab" film series — now also on its third installment — plays into the movie's plot. The celebrity cameos are also a bit out of hand, from a "Star Wars" cameo you likely missed to the incredibly distracting appearances of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as their characters Jay and Silent Bob, respectively.

But "Scream 3" is far from a bad movie and should certainly not be skipped when one works their way through this series. This time, it's not just a copycat inspired by "Stab" but one where Ghostface — which has become the new de facto name for the franchise's ongoing antagonist regardless of who ends up being behind the mask — is actually murdering actors on the set of "Stab 3." Dewey stays in the picture despite the franchise's move to Hollywood when he is hired to be an advisor on the film, which, of course. puts him in a position to serve as an investigator once again. Also, the director of "Stab 3" isn't just an innocent filmmaker who finds himself helming a cursed production, but he also might have a surprising history with the "Scream" universe that goes all the way back to the events of the first film.