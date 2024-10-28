How To Watch The Scream Movies In Order Chronologically
Perhaps more than any other genre besides comic book films, horror movie franchises are notorious for constantly hitting the reset button on their canon. Very few horror series that stick around for multiple decades haven't seen at least one total reboot, to say nothing of various spin-offs or entries that confusingly jump back and forth in the timeline. This makes the "Scream" series fairly unique in that each entry thus far has been released in the same order that it takes place within the universe, with its timeline still ongoing. As such, the only way to watch the "Scream" movies based on that timeline is to watch the films in the order of release.
Some people thought the 2022 entry was a reboot, given that it was simply titled "Scream" and that its cast contained a large amount of young newcomers. But that movie was very much the fifth installment in the existing series, which was hammered home by series regulars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette returning and reprising their original roles. Given that the primary reason for reading a feature like this is for newcomers to know how to tackle a series for the first time, we will go as easy on spoilers as possible — though in some cases, the synopsis for a film will obviously give away various things about how the previous entry played out.
Scream (1996)
Serving as both a love letter to the classic slashers that came before it while also helping to usher in a new era for that subgenre, "Scream" was a landmark horror film in more ways than one. It also announced that legendary horror director Wes Craven was back in a big way, with "Scream" bringing him his first critical and commercial success in years after a period that saw him flounder a bit — which was probably due in no small part to slashers, the subgenre he helped create and also did his best work within, having been long past their previous heyday.
1996's "Scream" introduced the major players that would be at the heart of the franchise for years to come. Teenager Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is still reeling from the murder of her mother when a killer in a ghost-faced mask begins making sinister phone calls to her and others — with most of those calls followed up by a house call killing. Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is the tabloid reporter following the case, and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) is the local deputy sheriff who is way in over his head having to deal with an apparent serial killer. And of course, there's Casey Becker, who doesn't live past the opening scene but is worth mentioning primarily because of the stellar performance Drew Barrymore gives in the role — even if that iconic intro got Wes Craven in trouble.
It seems like fairly standard horror movie stuff, but what sets "Scream" apart is that the characters in the movie are not only aware of horror films; they also know the tropes — and, apparently, so does the bad guy. This elevates things beyond "mysterious psycho murders high school kids" and gives the proceedings a smarter and more subversive bite.
Scream 2 (1997)
While sequels are all but guaranteed for horror films that are even remotely successful, there was still fear that "Scream 2" risked ruining something special. Some felt "Scream" should've been one of those rare horror movies that never got a prequel, sequel, remake, or reboot. Of course, horror movie sequels have their own unique set of tropes, and returning character Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) was there to make sure that both his friends and the audience were made aware of the rules of surviving a horror sequel.
Fortunately, returning writer/director duo Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven brought the same self-aware cleverness to "Scream 2" that they had for the first installment, while also still delivering the scares. All the surviving players returned, this time joined by notable newcomers like Cici Cooper (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Derek Feldman (Jerry O'Connell), Maureen Evans (Jada Pinkett-Smith), and Mickey Altieri (Timothy Olyphant), all of whom attend college with Sydney. There's also new cast addition Laurie Metcalf, who seems to just be Gale's rival reporter but is eventually revealed to have deep ties to Sydney's past.
Another layer that "Scream 2" adds is a fictional film within the film called "Stab," which is based on the murders from the original movie and has now inspired a copycat who is offing Sydney's classmates. In-universe, "Stab" is very popular and will have numerous sequels that will play roles in at least the next three installments of "Scream."
Scream 3 (2000)
Thankfully, nobody tried to make "Scream" into an annual horror franchise, giving the series a few years off before the third installment. "Scream 3" saw the departure of screenwriter Kevin Williamson, to be replaced by a relative screenwriting newcomer named Ehren Kruger — though there's no denying that he has the perfect name for a horror movie writer. Wes Craven was back to direct, though, so at least some of the original DNA was still brought along on the mission to turn "Scream" into a trilogy.
Even with the break, "Scream 3" feels too much like a series going through the motions. It is a little too in love with its own legacy, particularly in how important the fictional "Stab" film series — now also on its third installment — plays into the movie's plot. The celebrity cameos are also a bit out of hand, from a "Star Wars" cameo you likely missed to the incredibly distracting appearances of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as their characters Jay and Silent Bob, respectively.
But "Scream 3" is far from a bad movie and should certainly not be skipped when one works their way through this series. This time, it's not just a copycat inspired by "Stab" but one where Ghostface — which has become the new de facto name for the franchise's ongoing antagonist regardless of who ends up being behind the mask — is actually murdering actors on the set of "Stab 3." Dewey stays in the picture despite the franchise's move to Hollywood when he is hired to be an advisor on the film, which, of course. puts him in a position to serve as an investigator once again. Also, the director of "Stab 3" isn't just an innocent filmmaker who finds himself helming a cursed production, but he also might have a surprising history with the "Scream" universe that goes all the way back to the events of the first film.
Scream 4 (2011)
For over a decade, "Scream" actually did stay a trilogy. That is, until the series returned 11 years later with "Scream 4." Not only did they still not reboot, but Kevin Williamson was back behind the pen with Wes Craven still directing — meaning Craven had now directed literally twice as many "Scream" movies as he had "Nightmare on Elm Street" films. Like the previous film, "Scream 4" once again brings back the core trio of Sydney, Gale, and Dewey and teams them with a cast otherwise mostly full of young newcomers to the series.
In-universe, the "Stab" movie series is now at seven installments. The plot of the real movie revolves not only around how huge the "Stab" franchise is, but also how ubiquitous social media has become and how it allows Ghostface to use more than phone calls to terrorize his future victims. It also just so happens to be the 15th anniversary of the events of the original "Scream," which conveniently brings Sydney back to her hometown as she promotes her new book. Her return, combined with the town hosting a marathon of all seven "Stab" movies that will put a bunch of teenagers in a dark barn for hours on end, sets the perfect stage for the latest Ghostface comeback. It also led to the most shocking Ghostface reveal thus far.
The general consensus was that "Scream 4" made up for its direct predecessor's dip in quality, and did just well enough to open the door for future sequels. Sadly, it would end up being not only Craven's final "Scream" film but his last movie period before his 2015 death. While his cameo in the film was cut from the theatrical release, it was available on the DVD and Blu-ray releases of the movie, forever preserving his final on-screen appearance — fittingly, as a school janitor in a Freddy Krueger hat and sweater.
Scream (2022)
A lot happened after "Scream 4" that made it uncertain if the series would continue. Kevin Williamson stated that Wes Craven — at a time when Craven was very much planning to keep directing "Scream" movies — was no longer interested in continuing to work with the screenwriter. And then Craven died before he got the chance to return anyway. A "Scream" TV series had come to MTV, which producer Bob Weinstein said at the time was a better fit than films for the franchise's future. And then The Weinstein Company, the current rights holders of the franchise, shut down following financial troubles due in large part to the abuse and misconduct scandal involving Harvey Weinstein.
After another 11-year gap, things finally came together for the fifth "Scream" movie to be released. As previously stated, it was seemingly given the reboot title treatment of simply being called "Scream" but was actually the fifth installment of the ongoing series. Yet another mostly fresh batch of younger actors joins the big three, with the events taking place around what is now the 25th anniversary of the Woodsboro murders. This version of Ghostface's first victim is a teenager named Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), though she survives the attack. Ghostface then sets out against the town's latest generation of teenagers, and when Sheriff Dewey (David Arquette) tries to stop him, Dewey is killed — which, naturally, brings Sydney home once again. Neve Campbell later revealed that she was disappointed by that major "Scream" death.
As it goes with "Scream" movies, newcomers are revealed to have connections to key players from past films which brings everything full circle. Fortunately, "Stab 8" didn't do very well, which gives the "Scream" franchise the excuse to finally put that tired aspect of the series to bed. The star power brought by Ortega, as well as hot young co-stars like Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid, made the fifth "Scream" movie a much bigger hit than its predecessor — so big, in fact, that its sequel followed only a year later.
Scream VI (2023)
While there was a quick turnaround between the fifth and sixth films, "Scream VI" still saw major shake-ups behind the scenes. The biggest one was that Neve Campbell, who had previously been open to continuing her ongoing role in the series, subsequently backed out of "Scream VI" when salary negotiations didn't go the way she hoped they would. David Arquette's Dewey had died in the previous film, leaving only Courteney Cox to represent the OG crew.
While longtime fans were disappointed to have two of the three originals gone, it did allow for "Scream VI" to double down on focusing on the younger generation going forward. After all, there are only so many different ways to "celebrate" the anniversary of the Woodsboro murders for a new Ghostface to piggyback off of. That new freedom, combined with abandoning the "Stab" franchise, allowed "Scream VI" to take the action to the opposite side of the country and set it in and around a university in New York City.
The change in venue was just what the aging series needed to justify its place as a viable modern horror franchise, earning "Scream VI" strong reviews as a sinister sequel that cranks up the gore. But more importantly, it became the best-performing entry in the entire franchise thus far at the domestic box office. Naturally, a seventh entry was quickly put into production — bringing back not only Campbell but also Kevin Williamson, stepping into the director's chair for the first time since 1999's "Teaching Mrs. Tingle."
However, neither Jenna Ortega nor Melissa Barrera is returning — Ortega due to scheduling conflicts, and Barrera after being fired for social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict — so it'll be interesting to see how all those shifts in talent between the two movies will play out when "Scream 7" hits in February 2026.