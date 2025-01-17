Back In Action Review: Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx Are A Blast To Watch

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx play Emily and Matt, and when we meet them in a flashback sequence, they're two of the best agents the CIA has to offer. They're in the middle of a job, they've got great chemistry and a little romance on the side, and everything's going fine. There's just one problem: Emily is pregnant, and as their escape from their latest operation proves, the job is not exactly compatible with families.

It's a dilemma that Matt quickly solves when he declares his love for Emily and his desire to have a family, and that seems to get a lot easier when the plane they were supposed to be on crashes in the mountains. Seeing a convenient way to fake their deaths and start a new life, the pair disappears, get married, and sets out to welcome their first child.

Flash forward 15 years, and Emily and Matt are doing well. They've got a teenaged daughter named Alice (McKenna Roberts) and a son named Leo (Rylan Jackson), they've got jobs and soccer coaching gigs and a nice house in the suburbs, and everything seems fine — at least until they make too big of a splash trying to protect their kids in a public place. With their cover blown, Emily and Matt are suddenly thrust back into the spy life, and the hunt for a powerful piece of tech they were supposed to secure 15 years earlier. They've still got all their old skills, but this time, they'll have to do it all with their kids.

Though the prologue plays just a little too glossy in the way it sort of hand-waves over all the various issues with the couple's plan, once "Back in Action" picks up in the present day, it really starts to move. Director Seth Gordon, who co-wrote the film with Brendan O'Brien, knows that he's got two charisma bombs operating simultaneously on screen, and he knows when to sit back and let Diaz and Foxx cook. When they're being helicopter parents, taking things like boys and video games too seriously and trying to keep their kids from learning all their secrets, it's a blast to watch, and that only gets more fun when the action movie of it all really gets rolling.