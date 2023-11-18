The Sentry: The Powers & One Weakness Of Steven Yeun's Twisted Marvel 'Superman'

Sentry appears to be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as recent leaks have suggested that "The Walking Dead" and "Beef" actor Steven Yeun will be taking on the role of Marvel's pastiche of Superman in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" film. Introducing Sentry is significant in many ways, as he's often considered to be one of the strongest characters in all of Marvel Comics. However, with his extraordinary powers comes a considerable weakness that can put the entire universe in peril.

Marvel's Golden Guardian first appeared in "Sentry" #1 (by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, Jose Villarrubia, Richard Starkins, and Wes Abbott). Seen initially as an ordinary man named Bob Reynolds with a largely unspectacular life, it is later revealed that he is secretly the hero Sentry, a former drug addict who broke into a government lab and drank an enhanced and untested magnified version of the Super Soldier Serum, which gave him the power of a million exploding suns. Frankly put, Sentry's powers don't have an upper-power limit. He possesses Superman-esque abilities like super strength, speed, and invulnerability, but with even more moves added on, including telepathy, molecular manipulation, and warping.

Ultimately, Sentry is a superhero cheat code, with his abilities being so significant that no heroes or villains can match his pure power. However, Sentry's greatest weakness is also the reason for his downfall, as he's cursed with one of the most dangerous side-effects of being a superhero in Marvel Comics history.