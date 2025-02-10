The Thunderbolts Super Bowl Trailer Has Marvel Fans United
After months of waiting, Marvel fans have finally been treated to a brand-new "Thunderbolts*" trailer. While a brief compilation of clips played during 2025's Super Bowl LIX, Marvel Studios has placed the full theatrical trailer on their official YouTube channel. And most fans commenting on that trailer and the official Marvel Studios posting of it on X all feel the same way about it — they're very excited to see the finished product.
@BELOVASHAWKEYE responded with a meme reading "Stood up, applauded, did a backflip, cried, did it again, sat back down, stood up again, screamed, clapped, sat back down." That pretty much encapsulates the sentiments of Marvel fans everywhere, who are pretty happy to finally see this ragtag team of non-superheroes face down a bad guy and get their just due.
"This looks wayyy better than I ever could have hoped for. Cannot wait for this," said AndrewSchrock on YouTube. Though the trailer did have a few detractors, there seems to be just as much hype for the movie — and the excitement seems to be surrounding one particular character.
Fans are pretty excited to see Sentry in action
Which character drew the highest number of plaudits? A lot of fans are curious about Sentry aka The Void (Lewis Pullman), who will be the movie's main antagonist — something spoiled by the first "Thunderbolts*" trailer. Though the first trailer gave fans a closer peek at Sentry, this extended version contains a number of shots of him at a distance and from behind. (It should be noted that none of them show off his face.)
In the comics world, Sentry is well-known for being highly powered; he's part of the Super Soldier program that spawned Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The guy is powerful enough in some continuities to slice a planet in half. Since he's going up against the non-superpowered Thunderbolts, comic fans expressed their confusion as to how the super team might survive against him. "He can crush the Tbolts with no effort... wonder how this will go," remarked @cjspeed000 on X.
But most audience members are quite excited for him. "Looks so damn good! I cannot wait to see Sentry in action. We've been needing a top tier villain," X user Adam Greenbaum said. An even more enthusiastic response on YouTube? "VOID? SENTRY? WE WINNING WITH THIS ONE," from TheNerdsAreComing.
But some are skeptical
While most Marvel fans seem quite jazzed for "Thunderbolts*," a few fans did express their displeasure about the way the trailer came out. "Its giving suicide squad," said X user @quicksulver. To wit, there were a number of comments complaining that the tone of the trailer felt too comedic — or, as some said, too much like the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, which tends to mix its comedic moments with strong moments of action and character development. Some viewers just flat-out asked if the movie is intended to be a comedy.
But many more fans admitted the trailer had won them over after a period of skepticism. Others are even willing to go one further on the film: "Sleeper movie of the year. I really think it's gonna blow people away," wrote @SpiderStyle98.
Fans will find out if "Thunderbolts*" elates or bores them when the movie takes its bow on May 2.