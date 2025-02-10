The Thunderbolts Super Bowl Trailer Has Marvel Fans United

After months of waiting, Marvel fans have finally been treated to a brand-new "Thunderbolts*" trailer. While a brief compilation of clips played during 2025's Super Bowl LIX, Marvel Studios has placed the full theatrical trailer on their official YouTube channel. And most fans commenting on that trailer and the official Marvel Studios posting of it on X all feel the same way about it — they're very excited to see the finished product.

@BELOVASHAWKEYE responded with a meme reading "Stood up, applauded, did a backflip, cried, did it again, sat back down, stood up again, screamed, clapped, sat back down." That pretty much encapsulates the sentiments of Marvel fans everywhere, who are pretty happy to finally see this ragtag team of non-superheroes face down a bad guy and get their just due.

"This looks wayyy better than I ever could have hoped for. Cannot wait for this," said AndrewSchrock on YouTube. Though the trailer did have a few detractors, there seems to be just as much hype for the movie — and the excitement seems to be surrounding one particular character.