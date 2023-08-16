Marvel: Secret Wars Rumors Tease Hugh Jackman's Wolverine & Two Movie Spider-Men
Despite the Infinity Saga-capping "Avengers: Endgame" seemingly disbanding the titular super-team, there are more "Avengers" films on the way. After "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look forward to "Avengers: Secret Wars." Though plot information is nonexistent at this point, it stands to reason that the film will take inspiration from the "Secret Wars" Marvel Comics storyline, which sees a being known as the Beyonder summon heroes and villains to duke it out in the mysterious Battleworld. To do this story justice, rumor has it that Marvel Studios is going all-in with its roster.
According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Hugh Jackman will allegedly appear in "Secret Wars" as Wolverine after reprising the role in "Deadpool 3." @DeadpoolUpdate corroborated this claim, citing another known entertainment scooper, @DanielRPK, as their source. @MyTimeToShineH also claimed that Jackman's Wolverine will meet Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and fight alongside him. Further sweetening the deal, @CanWeGetToast shared that prior to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige supposedly met with Andrew Garfield about reprising his version of Spider-Man for "Secret Wars."
The idea of seeing these three Marvel legacy actors return to their respective roles in "Secret Wars" is undeniably cool, but until there's a more concrete source reporting their involvement, it might be smart to temper expectations.
MCU fans should keep their expectations in check for the time being
On paper, it doesn't seem impossible that Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield could appear in "Avengers: Secret Wars." As mentioned previously, Jackman is already playing Wolverine again in "Deadpool 3," and both Maguire and Garfield donned their Spider-Man suits once again in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." There's a good chance that Marvel Studios has them all on the hook for more MCU appearances, but if there's one thing recent MCU projects have taught us, it's that putting too much stock into the rumor mill can have disastrous consequences.
One of the most pertinent recent examples comes in the form of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Given its multiversal nature, many fans went into the film with incredibly high expectations. From Tom Cruise as a variant of Iron Man to Chris Evans as an evil HYDRA version of Captain America, online rumors set the bar immensely high in terms of cameos. While the film does deliver several surprising guest stars, it's nothing near the cameo extravaganza so many on social media were led to believe they were in for, resulting in widespread disappointment upon its premiere.
"Avengers: Secret Wars" arrives on May 7, 2027, so we have some serious waiting to do before we find out if these rumors are legit or just more attempts to build impossibly high expectations for a high-profile MCU effort.