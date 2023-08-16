Marvel: Secret Wars Rumors Tease Hugh Jackman's Wolverine & Two Movie Spider-Men

Despite the Infinity Saga-capping "Avengers: Endgame" seemingly disbanding the titular super-team, there are more "Avengers" films on the way. After "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look forward to "Avengers: Secret Wars." Though plot information is nonexistent at this point, it stands to reason that the film will take inspiration from the "Secret Wars" Marvel Comics storyline, which sees a being known as the Beyonder summon heroes and villains to duke it out in the mysterious Battleworld. To do this story justice, rumor has it that Marvel Studios is going all-in with its roster.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Hugh Jackman will allegedly appear in "Secret Wars" as Wolverine after reprising the role in "Deadpool 3." @DeadpoolUpdate corroborated this claim, citing another known entertainment scooper, @DanielRPK, as their source. @MyTimeToShineH also claimed that Jackman's Wolverine will meet Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and fight alongside him. Further sweetening the deal, @CanWeGetToast shared that prior to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige supposedly met with Andrew Garfield about reprising his version of Spider-Man for "Secret Wars."

The idea of seeing these three Marvel legacy actors return to their respective roles in "Secret Wars" is undeniably cool, but until there's a more concrete source reporting their involvement, it might be smart to temper expectations.