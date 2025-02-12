Captain America: Brave New World Review - This Winter Soldier-Like Entry Fails To Push The MCU Forward

Normally, a lot of corners must be cut in big MCU releases with regards to storytelling ambition or tackling more difficult ideas, because there's a lot of mythology work and brick laying for future crossovers and events. Here, though, "Captain America: Brave New World" doesn't plumb deep enough into its thornier concepts, and it can't be blamed on franchise management. There just isn't much to speak of here to use as a scapegoat. Ever since the epic climax of "Avengers: Endgame," few new MCU films are doing a strong enough job of building out the world and setting the stage for the next big "Avengers" productions. So, when this film uses "a divided nation" as its backdrop, it's not meaningfully tethered to what is going on in the MCU, but rather cheaply mirroring our own in a way these films are just not sturdy enough to accomplish.

Positioning a former villain as the president and making his redemption arc the backbone of the film, especially with a Black hero being the biggest proponent of giving him a chance, feels naive and tone deaf in a world where America is stripping back every progressive, DEI ideal that these films have otherwise espoused. It feels even stranger to have to shy away from setting up the future of the MCU when so much of this project has its roots in the oft-forgotten "The Incredible Hulk" from 2008. Looking to the past of the Cap franchise and making it new for Sam's journey is one thing, but recycling bits from a 17-year-old feature that few revere in the first place just comes off as odd.

If nothing else, it's a true feat that a movie with this many writers and this tangled an editing process ultimately wound up as solid as it did. Yeah, a lot of the action set pieces are inconsistent and choppy. Much of the CG work is reliably cheap-looking and rushed. But in the end, they pulled together what could have been an embarrassing disaster into something entertaining and, at times anyway, inspired.

Based on the latest "Thunderbolts*" trailer from the Super Bowl, we may not have to live in an "Avengers"-less world much longer. When all is said and done here, it's a shame that Sam didn't get the ball further down the field, and six years after "Endgame," the MCU is still running in circles.

"Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters on February 14.