Squid Game Moments That Made Us Beyond Angry

The finale of the second season of "Squid Game" has gotten a lot of flack from fans. In fact, response to the episode has been so negative, the show's creator has stepped forward to defend his choice. For the uninitiated, the ending of Season 2 of the action-drama involves Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) trying to start an armed rebellion against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and his red-clad guards. He and the remaining players steal the guns off the guards and a bloody battle ensues. But the wheels fall off of the campaign, and the Front Man wins, executing Jung-bae (Leo Seo-hwan) in front of Gi-hun as punishment for his choices. The most frustrating part of the entire situation is that Gi-hun still doesn't know that the Front Man entered the 2024 games as In-ho, who had gotten close to our protagonist. In-ho faked his death to return to his behind the scenes role, killing his "teammates" along the way.

Viewers flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, to call the ending predictable, boring, and overhyped. "Squid Game season 2 was so disappointing for me. The story telling was lacking. They built up the characters and relationships but found them still lacking in complexity like the first season," said @parallaxcinemas. They added that even the death scenes didn't impress, nor did the games. Indeed, the last episode of Season 2 has the lowest rating on IMDb, hinting that audiences might not be willing to endure a third round.

Indeed, while the ending may feel like a Front Man plot twist that just rehashes Season 1's revelation about Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), creator, director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk disagrees. He told Entertainment Weekly that he decided to have the season end on a cliffhanger for a good reason. "I thought that that would be just the right moment to end the story," he explained, adding that he felt it would stoke audience enthusiasm, not irritation. Time will tell if it pays off for him.