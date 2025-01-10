The Biggest Plot Holes In Squid Game

"Squid Game" is, if nothing else, a wild ride — and when the second seasond dropped on Netflix at the end of 2024, fans got to watch Lee Jung-jae return as Seong Gi-hun, the winner of the games seen in Season 1 who decides to try and shut down the massive operation from the inside out this time around. (Whether or not this works is still up in the air, as Season 2 ends on a major cliffhanger; Season 3 is expected to drop on the service sometime in 2025.) Still, even the most diehard "Squid Game" fans must admit that, amidst the show's crazy twists and turns, there are also some major plot holes and inconsistencies.

In the dystopian world crafted by showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk, everything is heightened as Gi-hun and his allies within the game desperately try to stay alive (and as, outside of the game, Wi Ha-joon's Hwang Jun-ho tries to figure out precisely who's running the game and where the massive compound that houses it is even located), but all of that heightening leads to some narrative issues along the way. Here are just some of the major plot holes and problems found throughout both seasons of "Squid Game," from outright cheating to weird hair dye to contraband possessions found within the game itself.