Squid Game Scenes That Were Left On The Cutting Room Floor

One of the biggest bloopers to make it past editors during Season 1 of "Squid Game" was the inclusion of a phone number in Episode 1 that belonged to an actual South Korean businesswoman. While the number was supposed to be fake, adding an 010 mobile code — a common prefix for Korean mobile phones — resulted in a whole lot of misery for one person.

"This is a number that I've been using for more than 10 years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone," the unfortunate but anonymous woman told South Korean newspaper Money Today (via The Guardian). She had no idea why she was the sudden victim of so many prank calls until her friend explained her number had been included on the show. In an even worse twist, she told Money Today that changing her phone number was an impossibility due to the fact that her long-held business contacts use it.

Netflix released a statement asking audience members to refrain from calling the woman, then clipped the number from the archived version of the episode, changing it to a six-digit number that was not in service. By then the damage had already been done. The woman allegedly rejected an offer of five million won from the streamer (an amount that Netflix did not confirm), while an even juicer payout offer came from South Korean presidential candidate Huh Kyung-young, who claimed he would pony up 100 million won for the rights to the number. There's no word on if she accepted.