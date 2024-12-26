Squid Game Season 2 Review: A Mildly Entertaining But Lackluster Follow-Up

When Netflix announced the renewal of the 2021 juggernaut "Squid Game" for two more seasons, I was filled with excitement and doubt like millions of fans across the world. How do you follow up something so potent and compelling, that told the story it wanted in 9 episodes? Is it possible or eve necessary to continue a well-rounded narrative that was basically wrapped up (save for a somewhat forced cliffhanger at the ending of Season 1)? I desperately want to say "yes" to those questions, but it pains me to state that "Squid Game" Season 2 is nothing but a rehash of a debut season that captured lightning in a bottle, unable to reach those same heights again.

We pick up where Season 1 left off, with a red-haired Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) not getting on the plane to join his daughter in America but instead swearing to take revenge on the people responsible for hundreds of deaths. After that ominous phone call from the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), we jump ahead two years, which Gi-hun has spent obsessively trying to find the guy who recruited him and preparing to take down the entire illegal organization if he can actually locate them. He hires a man and his team to scatter like bait around Seoul's train stations, hoping to lure out the Salesman (Gong Yoo) who made him join the games. For two years, there's nothing — not a single trace. Then, out of nowhere, the Salesman turns up, and Gi-hun won't let this one opportunity slip away.

In the meantime, we also learn that Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) — who should be dead — has survived the encounter with the Front Man, even if his memory hasn't. He does recall everything about the games except the island where they were located. After a long recovery in the hospital, he tries to continue investigating the case, but none of his police superiors really believe him since he has no proof. As fate has it, he and Gi-hun meet and realize they share the same goal: to find and stop the games and everyone behind them. They inevitably return to the island, but not under the circumstances they want. Unsurprisingly outmaneuvered by the Front Man and his staff, Gi-hun will need to participate in the games one more time to get a shot at shutting them down. He believes, with his previous experience and knowledge, he can convince newcomers to forfeit and realize the deck is stacked against them. But that's not how desperation and greed work, and his plan quickly turns into a hopeless, nightmarish scenario.